Portugal's Bruno Fernandes runs celebrating to teammates Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, from left, after scoring his side's third goal past Turkey's goalkeeper Altay Bayindir during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Fans of Portugal celebrate after a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany. Portugal won 3-0.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks the ball during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Referee Felix Zwayer shows a yellow card to Turkey's Abdulkerim Bardakci, right, during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Portugal players celebrate, an own goal by Turkey's Samet Akaydin, the second goal for their team during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Portugal's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team, during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Turkey fans cheer and wave flags before a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.