Turkiye 0-3 Portugal, Euro 2024: Portuguese Through To Next Round As Ronaldo Hits Another Record

Cristiano Ronaldo created another record as Portugal earned their second consecutive victory in the Euro 2024 defeating Turkiye 3-0. Ronaldo's assist for the third goal of Portugal was his seventh, most by a player in Euro history. The win helped Portugal become the third team in the competition after Spain and Germany to qualify for the Round of 16. Bernardo Silva scored the first goal in the 21st minute and then an own goal doubled Portugal's lead. Bruno Fernandes the scored in the 55th minute to extend the lead.

Euro 2024 Soccer Turkey Portugal Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes runs celebrating to teammates Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, from left, after scoring his side's third goal past Turkey's goalkeeper Altay Bayindir during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal Turkey
Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal Turkey Photo: AP/Michael Probst

A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Euro 2024 Soccer Turkey vs Portugal
Euro 2024 Soccer Turkey vs Portugal Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal vs Turkey
Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal vs Turkey Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Fans of Portugal celebrate after a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany. Portugal won 3-0.

Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament
Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks the ball during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Euro 2024 Soccer
Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Referee Felix Zwayer shows a yellow card to Turkey's Abdulkerim Bardakci, right, during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Turkey vs Portugal
Turkey vs Portugal Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Portugal players celebrate, an own goal by Turkey's Samet Akaydin, the second goal for their team during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Portugal vs Turkey
Portugal vs Turkey Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Portugal's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team, during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Euro 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Turkey fans cheer and wave flags before a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

