Turkiye 0-3 Portugal, Euro 2024: Portuguese Through To Next Round As Ronaldo Hits Another Record

Cristiano Ronaldo created another record as Portugal earned their second consecutive victory in the Euro 2024 defeating Turkiye 3-0. Ronaldo's assist for the third goal of Portugal was his seventh, most by a player in Euro history. The win helped Portugal become the third team in the competition after Spain and Germany to qualify for the Round of 16. Bernardo Silva scored the first goal in the 21st minute and then an own goal doubled Portugal's lead. Bruno Fernandes the scored in the 55th minute to extend the lead.