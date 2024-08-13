Gold medalist Britain's Alex Yee bites down on his gold medal at the end of a medal ceremony for the men's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medal winner, France's Cassandre Beaugrand poses with her medal during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, right, poses with gold medalist Britain's Alex Yee, left, at the end of a medal ceremony for the men's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medal winner Julie Derron, of Switzerland smiles as she holds her medal during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist France's Leo Bergere poses with his medal during a medal ceremony for the men's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medal winner Britain's Beth Potter smiles as she holds her medal during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medal winners Germany's Tim Hellwig, Lisa Tertsch, Lasse Luehrs, Laura Lindemann pose with their medals during a medal ceremony for the mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medal winners Taylor Knibb, left, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Spivey and Seth Rider, right, of the United States, pose during a medal ceremony for the mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medal winners Britain's Alex Yee, left, Georgia Taylor-Brown, second left, Samuel Dickinson, second right, and Beth Potter, right, pose with their medals at the end of a medal ceremony for the mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.