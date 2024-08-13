Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Triathlon Medallists - In Pics

The triathlon events at the Paris Olympics 2024 began from July 31 and concluded on August 5 at the Pont Alexandre III venue. The event included 110 athletes in men's and women's events. Team GB won one gold and two bronze whereas France won one gold and one bronze. Germany took one gold medal.

Men's individual triathlon: Gold medalist Britain's Alex Yee | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Gold medalist Britain's Alex Yee bites down on his gold medal at the end of a medal ceremony for the men's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens individual triathlon: Gold medalist Frances Cassandre Beaugrand
Women's individual triathlon: Gold medalist France's Cassandre Beaugrand | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Gold medal winner, France's Cassandre Beaugrand poses with her medal during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens individual triathlon: Silver medalist New Zealands Hayden Wilde
Men's individual triathlon: Silver medalist New Zealand's Hayden Wilde | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Silver medalist New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, right, poses with gold medalist Britain's Alex Yee, left, at the end of a medal ceremony for the men's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens individual triathlon: Silver medalist Switzerlands Julie Derron
Women's individual triathlon: Silver medalist Switzerland's Julie Derron | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Silver medal winner Julie Derron, of Switzerland smiles as she holds her medal during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens individual triathlon: Bronze medalist Frances Leo Bergere
Men's individual triathlon: Bronze medalist France's Leo Bergere | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Bronze medalist France's Leo Bergere poses with his medal during a medal ceremony for the men's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens individual triathlon: Bronze medal winner Britains Beth Potter
Women's individual triathlon: Bronze medal winner Britain's Beth Potter | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Bronze medal winner Britain's Beth Potter smiles as she holds her medal during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mixed relay triathlon: Gold medalists of Germanys Tim Hellwig, Lisa Tertsch, Lasse Luehrs, Laura Lindemann
Mixed relay triathlon: Gold medalists of Germany's Tim Hellwig, Lisa Tertsch, Lasse Luehrs, Laura Lindemann | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Gold medal winners Germany's Tim Hellwig, Lisa Tertsch, Lasse Luehrs, Laura Lindemann pose with their medals during a medal ceremony for the mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mixed relay triathlon: Silver medalists of United States Taylor Knibb, left, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Spivey and Seth Rider
Mixed relay triathlon: Silver medalists of United States' Taylor Knibb, left, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Spivey and Seth Rider | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Silver medal winners Taylor Knibb, left, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Spivey and Seth Rider, right, of the United States, pose during a medal ceremony for the mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mixed relay triathlon: Bronze medalists of Britains Alex Yee, left, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Samuel Dickinson, and Beth Potter
Mixed relay triathlon: Bronze medalists of Britain's Alex Yee, left, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Samuel Dickinson, and Beth Potter | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Bronze medal winners Britain's Alex Yee, left, Georgia Taylor-Brown, second left, Samuel Dickinson, second right, and Beth Potter, right, pose with their medals at the end of a medal ceremony for the mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

