Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Advance To Semifinals Of Hylo Open

The women's pair of Treesa-Gayatri defeated Chinese Taipei's Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 to enter the semifinals of the Hylo Open.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (R) in action.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (R) in action. AP

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 8:45 am

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament after a hard-fought win in women's doubles competition here on Friday. (More Badminton News)

World No. 28 Treesa and Gayatri prevailed 21-17 18-21 21-8 over Chinese Taipei's Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching, ranked 65th, in the quarterfinals to set up a clash with eighth seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand.

However, top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a straight-game loss to seventh seeded English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 17-21 14-21 in a last-8 match.

In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod also was no match to Indonesia's world number 21 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, going down 17-21 10-21 in a lop-sided contest.

