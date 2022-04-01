Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Thomas And Uber Cup 2022 Draw: Both Indian Teams Avoid Defending Champions

The 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup starts May 8 in Bangkok. Indonesia are the defending champions for the men's team, and China for the women's team.

Thomas And Uber Cup 2022 Draw: Both Indian Teams Avoid Defending Champions
The Thomas and Uber Cup is BWF's championship for the men and women's national teams. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 4:49 pm

The draws for badminton's Thomas and Uber Cup took place in the host city of Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. (More Badminton News)

Defending Thomas Cup men's champions Indonesia were drawn in Group A with South Korea, hosts Thailand and Singapore.

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Hails PV Sindhu, Says Shuttler's 'Accomplishments Inspire The Youth Of India'

Ajay Jayaram Retires From International Badminton After Two-Decade Long Career

Lakshya Sen Breaks Into Top 10 Of BWF Badminton World Rankings

Denmark top Group B with China, France and Algeria while Group C is led by Chinese Taipei, followed by India, Germany and Canada.

Group D will feature Japan, Malaysia, England and New Zealand.

In the women's Uber Cup draw, defending champions China were drawn into Group B with rivals Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia. 

Group A is 2018 champions Japan, Indonesia, France and Germany.

In Group C are hosts Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt.

Group D is topped by 2010 champions South Korea, followed by India, Canada and the United States.

The 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup will take from May 8th-15th in Bangkok.

Tags

Sports Badminton Thomas And Uber Cup Thomas And Uber Cup Draw India Badminton India Vs Chinese Taipei India Vs Germany India Vs Canada India Vs South Korea India Vs United States Bangkok Thailand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates