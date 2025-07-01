WTA Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 Wrap: Naomi Osaka And Jasmine Paolini Advance, Paula Badosa Crashes Out

Coming into Wimbledon, Paolini and Badosa were among five players to have reached the third round of the women's singles at each of the last six grand slams, alongside Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Naomi Osaka Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka progressed through the first round at Wimbledon
info_icon

Naomi Osaka and Jasmine Paolini both passed stern examinations in the first round at Wimbledon, beating Talia Gibson and Anastasija Sevastova respectively.

Osaka, a four-time grand slam champion, has never been beyond the third round at Wimbledon and has not even got that far since 2018.

However, she will have the opportunity to match that achievement this year, having beaten Australia's Gibson 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in 96 minutes on Monday.

Osaka appeared to be in trouble when she gave up the first break to go 3-1 down in the opening set, but two breaks to love – in games six and 10 – flipped the script.

Osaka was also broken first in the second set, with Gibson later repeating the trick to move within a game of victory at 6-5, but the former world number one again broke to love before turning on the style in the resulting tie-break.

She could face fifth seed Zheng Qinwen in the second round, should she overcome Czechia's Katerina Siniakova in her opening match.

Paolini, meanwhile, had to come from behind to beat Sevastova 2-6 6-3 6-2 and tee up a second-round clash with Kamilla Rakhimova.

The Italian, who was beaten by Barbora Krejcikova in last year's final, was a distant second-best in the opening set then was swiftly broken at the start of the second.

Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. - null
Wimbledon 2025: Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka Cruises Past Carson Branstine Into Round 2

BY Stats Perform

However, Paolini immediately broke back in a three-deuce game and while she gave up another break in game seven, that was sandwiched between two further breaks of her own as she levelled up the contest.

The momentum was with Paolini from then on, and she started the decider with three straight breaks, squandering two match points on Sevastova's serve before finally getting the job done with the ball in hand.

Ninth seed Paula Badosa was less fortunate, though, falling at the first hurdle with a 6-2 3-6 6-4 defeat to home favourite Katie Boulter on Centre Court.

Boulter's aggressive approach paid off as she took the opening set in just 32 minutes, and though Badosa rallied to force a decider, the Brit came through a back-and-forth third set, taking advantage of her second match point as Badosa's backhand clipped the net.

Data Debrief: Paolini's streak continues as Badosa's ends

Coming into Wimbledon, Paolini and Badosa were among five players to have reached the third round of the women's singles at each of the last six grand slams, alongside Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

While Paolini survived a major scare, Badosa's poor form continued as Boulter teed up a second-round meeting with Solana Sierra.

Badosa has lost 18 matches so far in 2025, the most of any player in the top 10 of the WTA Rankings.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Preview: Shubman Gill Urges India's Batters To 'Take More Responsibility' At Edgbaston
  2. India Vs England, 2nd Test: Will It Rain In Birmingham? Check Edgbaston Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
  3. India Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I: All-Round IND-W Ease To Second Straight Win
  4. IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Suspicious Packet Found In Birmingham; Gill And Co Asked To Stay Indoors - Report
  5. India Vs England, 2nd Test: Head-To-Head, Key Stats And IND’s Edgbaston Record
Football News
  1. Will Kylian Mbappe Miss The FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Get Real Madrid Star's Latest Medical Update
  2. River Plate 0-0 Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup: Group E Rivals Play Out Lively Draw In Pasadena
  3. Curacao 1-1 Canada, Concacaf Gold Cup 2025: Jeremy Antonisse Stoppage-time Goal Denies The Canucks Victory
  4. Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup: Would Rather Be At CWC Than On The Beach, Says Neto
  5. Santi Cazorla, 40, Helps Real Oviedo Achieve La Liga Status After 24 Years
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2025 Day 3: Live Streaming, Schedule, Key Matches, Weather Forecast, Indians In Action – All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon 2025: Jack Draper Not Focused On Pressure To Emulate Andy Murray
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexandre Muller, Wimbledon 2025: Serbian Survives Day Of Shocks With Round 1 Win
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Dayana Yastremska, Wimbledon 2025: Ukrainian Stuns World No. 2 In Round 1 Upset
  5. Wimbledon 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Sends Alexander Zverev Packing In Five-Set Stunner
Badminton News
  1. Canada Open 2025 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2025: Ayush Shetty Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Title; Tanvi Sharma Finishes Runner-Up
  3. US Open Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Ayush Shetty March Into Finals
  4. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  5. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Railway Connectivity In Kashmir Stalls As Residents Oppose Land Acquisition
  2. Malayalam Actor Minu Muneer Arrested For Defamatory Posts On Balachandra Menon, Later Released
  3. Day In Pics: July 01, 2025
  4. Explained: What Is The Total Impact Of The 2 Lakh Oil Reserve In the Andaman Sea
  5. Death Toll Increases In Sigachi Industries' Pharma Unit In Telangana
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Senate Passes Sweeping Trump-Era Tax And Immigration Bill, Sent To House for Final Approval
  2. Trump-Backed Bill Proposes 500% Tariff On Nations Trading With Russia
  3. Trump Hints At Replacing Trade Deals With Letters As Tariff Deadline Nears
  4. US Senate Passes Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" In A 51:49 Vote
  5. Congo, Rwanda Sign US Mediated Peace Deal
World News
  1. Many Folds Of The Persian Carpet
  2. Trump Threatens To Cut Support From SpaceX, Tesla After Musk's Tax Bill Criticism, 'America Party' Talk
  3. As Tariffs Deadline Nears, Global Stock Markets Feel Jitters
  4. 'No White Male Saviour, Please': Outlook Editor Writes On The Israel-Iran Conflict
  5. The Hands That Guard The Ayatollah Khamenei
Latest Stories
  1. July 2, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius
  2. Bihar Elections: Exclude Jharkhand Mukti Morcha From India Alliance At Own Peril, Say JMM Leaders
  3. War Of Words: Whose Story Gets Told In Israel-Gaza-Iran Disputes?
  4. Kashmir Tourism Sees Minor Uptick Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra
  5. Six Industrial Tragedies In Five Years: How India Fails Its Factory Workers
  6. Horoscope Today, July 1, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs
  7. Railway Connectivity In Kashmir Stalls As Residents Oppose Land Acquisition
  8. Netanyahu To Meet Trump At White House Amid Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Push