Ostapenko Completes Grand Slam Sweep With Historic Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Win With Arevalo
The title showdown saw a stirring Centre Court comeback as the second seeds, Marcelo Arevalo and Jeļena Ostapenko, beat the Australian pair of Marc Polmans and Storm Hunter 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in just under two hours. The Aussies were quick off the block, winning the first set and breaking to lead 3-1 in the second. The turning point came when Arevalo calmed a frustrated Ostapenko. The Latvian star then hit powerful shots to win the second set. Officials closed the roof before the final set, which changed the complexion of the game. Under the indoor lights, Ostapenko and Arevalo dominated, securing breaks in the 4th and 8th games. With the win, Arevalo became El Salvador’s first-ever Wimbledon champion, while Ostapenko completed a rare career sweep of Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles -- only the 7th woman in the past 60 years to achieve the feat. See the best photos here:
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