Ostapenko Completes Grand Slam Sweep With Historic Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Win With Arevalo

The title showdown saw a stirring Centre Court comeback as the second seeds, Marcelo Arevalo and Jeļena Ostapenko, beat the Australian pair of Marc Polmans and Storm Hunter 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in just under two hours. The Aussies were quick off the block, winning the first set and breaking to lead 3-1 in the second. The turning point came when Arevalo calmed a frustrated Ostapenko. The Latvian star then hit powerful shots to win the second set. Officials closed the roof before the final set, which changed the complexion of the game. Under the indoor lights, Ostapenko and Arevalo dominated, securing breaks in the 4th and 8th games. With the win, Arevalo became El Salvador’s first-ever Wimbledon champion, while Ostapenko completed a rare career sweep of Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles -- only the 7th woman in the past 60 years to achieve the feat. See the best photos here:

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Wimbledon Tennis: Jelena Ostapenko Marcelo Arevalo
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador celebrate kissing the trophy after winning their mixed doubles final match against Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match Winner
Winners Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, left, celebrate with runners-up Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia, right, holding trophies after their mixed doubles final match against Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador hold their trophies as they wave to members of the crowd after defeating Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia in the mixed doubles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador hold their trophies after defeating Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia in the mixed doubles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador celebrate with relatives in their box after winning their mixed doubles final match against Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador celebrate winning their mixed doubles final match against Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, hug Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia, back to the camera, at the end of their mixed doubles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador celebrate winning the second set during their mixed doubles final match against Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia celebrate a point against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador in their mixed doubles final match, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, left watches as playing partner Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador plays a return to Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia , during their mixed doubles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Storm Hunter of Australia plays a backhand next to her playing partner Marc Polmans of Australia during their mixed doubles final match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador react during a changeover in their mixed doubles final match against Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Actress Lily James sits in the royal box on day 11 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, top left and playing partner Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, play a return to Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia during their mixed doubles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador plays a forehand next to his playing partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their mixed doubles final match against Storm Hunter of Australia and Marc Polmans of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Storm Hunter of Australia hits the ball next to her playing partner Marc Polmans of Australia during their mixed doubles final match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador celebrate a point against Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia during their mixed doubles final match, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Storm Hunter of Australia hits the ball next to her playing partner Marc Polmans of Australia during their mixed doubles final match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, top left and playing partner Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, serve to Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia during their mixed doubles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026 Mixed Doubles Final Match
Marc Polmans of Australia and Storm Hunter of Australia celebrate a point against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador in their mixed doubles final match, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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