Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career came to an early end after Emma Raducanu pulled out of their planned appearance in the mixed doubles. (More Tennis News)
The pair were due to team up on Saturday in what would have been Murray's final event appearance at Wimbledon ahead of his retirement.
The 21-year-old booked her place in the women’s singles fourth round on Friday with another commanding win, beating Maria Sakkari in straight sets.
"I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles," Raducanu said.
"I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy, but I've got to take care."
Murray, a two-time singles champion at Wimbledon, had already pulled out of the men's event after having minor surgery on his back in the build-up to the tournament.
It means the 37-year-old played his last game at All England Club on Thursday when he and older brother Jamie were knocked out of the men's doubles in the first round.
Murray is set to finish his career at the Paris Olympics later this month, competing in both the singles and the doubles, alongside Dan Evans.