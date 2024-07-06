Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court

It was a cricketers' day out at the Centre Court as England's Test and white-ball captains Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, former skipper Joe Root were also present among the attendees in the Royal Box, sitting just behind Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he is introduced on Centre Court ahead of the third-round match between Cameron Norrie of Britain and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Wimbledon. AP Photo
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he is introduced on Centre Court ahead of the third-round match between Cameron Norrie of Britain and Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Centre Court when he took some time off to enjoy an afternoon at Wimbledon on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

Dressed in a beige-coloured suit, Tendulkar, with a smile on his face, could be seen waving his hands in acknowledgement after the crowd at the Centre Court gave him a rousing welcome.

"It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt," Wimbledon wrote in 'X' with a video.

The announcer in the Centre Court also welcomed the Indian maestro.

"We are also joined by a legend of the game from India, another World Cup winner and the all-time run-scorer in cricket history. Please welcome Sachin Tendulkar," the announcer could be heard saying in the video.

Jannik Sinner booked his place in the fourth round of Wimbledon - null
Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four

BY Stats Perform

It was a cricketers' day out at the Centre Court as England's Test and white-ball captains Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, former skipper Joe Root were also present among the attendees in the Royal Box, sitting just behind Tendulkar.

"Three @englandcricket superstars join us in the Royal Box. It's great to have @root66, @benstokes38 and @josbuttler with us at #Wimbledon," read another post.

The cricketers were here to enjoy the third-round fixture between Germany's Alexander Zevrev and UK's Cameron Norrie.

Tendulkar has been a regular at the Wimbledon at this time of the year for many years now.

