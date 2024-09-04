Tennis

US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory

The American found herself 5-1 down in the second set, only to win the next six games in a row to reach her maiden grand slam semi-final

Emma-Navarro
Emma Navarro is relishing the opportunity of facing Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen at the US Open
info_icon

Emma Navarro is ready for the challenge of either Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen as she bids for US Open glory at Flushing Meadows. (More Sports News)

Navarro, who had never made it past the first round in her previous appearances at New York, put on an impressive display to win in straight sets against Paula Badosa.

The American found herself 5-1 down in the second set, only to win the next six games in a row to reach her maiden grand slam semi-final. 

She also became the second American player since 2000 to make their first grand slam women's singles semi-final at the US Open, after Jennifer Brady did so in 2020. 

But waiting in the next round is last year's runner-up, Sabalenka, or the recently crowned Olympic champion Zheng, a challenge Navarro is not shying away from.

"I've played both of them a couple of times,” said Navarro. “They are great players, I think we will have a great battle. But I'll be up for the challenge of either of them.

"Both big servers, big hitters and I think they will come aggressively at me whichever one it is - but yeah I'll be ready."

Navarro had only won one match at the main stage of a grand slam before this year, but has got better and better throughout her breakout year of 2024.

She reached the third round of the Australian Open, the last 16 at the French Open, the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and now the semi-finals of her home slam.

"After I got it back to 5-2, I had a bit of an inkling that it might be two sets," added Navarro.

"I just wanted to stay really tough and stick in there and even if I did lose the second set, I wanted to set the tone for the third set.

"Just really happy with my performance today. Crazy to be moving on to the semi-finals. US Open baby."

