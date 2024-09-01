Daniil Medvedev restored order by beating Flavio Cobolli in the US Open evening session, avoiding the same fates as former champions Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. (More Tennis News)
The Russian, who is now the only former champion remaining in the men's field at Flushing Meadows, won 6-3 6-4 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes.
Though Cobolli fought well, getting the first break in the match early on and valiantly defending set point six times in the first two sets, he could not stage another upset.
Medvedev struck 33 winners as he asserted his dominance and will meet Nuno Borges in the fourth round in New York.
"I said it before the match that for me the upsets don't really matter," Medvedev said.
"The only thing [is when] the conditions are a bit tricky, the favourites maybe have less margin than the other guys. Just have to be more cautious.
"It was a tough match. It was just a little bit up and down, and at one moment I started playing much better on my serve than on his.
"If I play good tennis I can win the whole thing. If I don't play good, I can lose against anyone."
Data Debrief: No upsets here
With two of the favourites for the title already out of the race, Medvedev will feel good about his chances of winning a second US Open title.
This victory was his 138th combined match win on hard court (grand slams and ATP Masters 1000 events), equalling Roger Federer for the second-most of any player on the surface in the past decade, trailing only Novak Djokovic (227).
Medvedev is into the fourth round for the 11th time in the men's singles event at grand slams on hard court - he is the only Russian in the Open era to reach this stage 10+ times.