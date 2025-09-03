US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Reaches Second Straight Semi-final After Beating Barbora Krejcikova

Jessica Pegula beats Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 in the US Open 2025 quarter-final
She became the first woman to reach consecutive US Open semi-finals without dropping a set since Serena Williams
She will next face the winner of the clash between the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Marketa Vondrousova.
Jessica Pegula reached the US Open semi-finals for a second year in a row with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 victory over two-time grand slam champion Barbora Krejcikova.
Pegula, who was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final at Flushing Meadows, could be reunited with the Belarusian in the last four following her victory on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old, who failed to go beyond the fourth round at the year's first three majors, needed one hour and 26 minutes to get over the line against the former world number two.
Pegula had only conceded 17 games en route to the last eight, and she came flying out of the traps with a love break in Krejcikova's first service game.
The American gave up that advantage as Krejcikova got back to 4-3, but another immediate break allowed her to serve out the opening set in front of a supportive crowd.
The second set followed a slightly different pattern, with the same end result.
Pegula broke at the first attempt, and after the players exchanged breaks in games five and six, the home favourite converted her first match point against the serve, with Krejcikova sending a forehand long.
"I think I've been playing some really good tennis," said Pegula in her on-court interview afterwards. "I've just been playing really solidly.
"I've been doing some very good, quick serves, and I really wanted to do that today, especially against someone like her, who is very dangerous.
"Even at the end there, it got really tight... she had a couple of really good returns when I was serving at 4-1, and we all saw what she did against Taylor [Townsend]. So yeah, I was happy that we were done."
Data Debrief: Pegula's century of home wins
Pegula's victory was her 100th on American soil at WTA-level events, making her just the fifth woman from the United States to achieve that feat in the last 20 years.
Serena and Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys were the previous players to achieve that feat.
Pegula has not gone beyond the last eight at any grand slam outside Flushing Meadows, but she is now just the third American woman to make back-to-back semis at the US Open after turning 30.
Chris Evert and Serena Williams, the only others to do so, boast 12 US Open titles between them. Just two matches stand between Pegula and a maiden major triumph.