US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

Ben Shelton's US Open 2025 journey ended in the third round after retiring against Adrian Mannarino due to a shoulder injury

Ben Shelton retired from the US Open third round.
  • Ben Shelton retired in the third round of the US Open 2025 due to shoulder injury

  • Adrian Mannarino advances to the fourth round after Shelton's withdrawal

  • Frances Tiafoe also exited the tournament, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff

Ben Shelton's US Open came to an end in the third round on Friday after he was forced to retire with a shoulder injury against Adrian Mannarino. 

After a sensational set point in the third, during which he took a tumble, Shelton began to showcase discomfort in his right shoulder in the opening game of the fourth. 

After saving a break point, the American signalled to his team of his injury, but was able to hold his serve up until the seventh game of the contest. 

At the end of the fourth set, Shelton retired with the scores at 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, allowing Mannarino to advance to the fourth round, where he will take on Jiri Lehecka. 

"When he started to have pain, he was leading and would have probably won the match," said 37-year-old Mannarino during his on-court interview.

"It's unfortunate for him and very lucky for me. I don't really know what to say - of course I'm happy to get through and I wish him the best."

Elsewhere, Shelton's compatriot Frances Tiafoe was stunned 6-4 6-3 7-6 (9-7) by German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

Struff, who knocked out Holger Rune in the second round, was broken when serving for the match in the third set, but held his nerve in the tie-break to win in straight sets. 

His reward for his triumph is a clash with either 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic or Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in round four.

Data Debrief: Mannarino breaks new ground

While Mannarino said his progression to the fourth round was not the way he would have liked to do it, the Frenchman has managed to go somewhere he has never been before. 

Indeed, the veteran has reached the last 16 of the US Open for the first time in 15 attempts, with his best run at Flushing Meadows seeing him exit at this stage five times. 

It was also his first victory in 23 career matches against a top-10 player at a Grand Slam tournament, and he will be looking to ride that wave of momentum in the last 16. 

