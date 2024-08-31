Tennis

US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics

World number two Novak Djokovic suffered a shock exit in the third round, losing to Australia's Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 on Day 5 of US Open. The defending champion committed 14 double faults en route the defeat, and will end a calendar year without claiming any Grand Slam for the first time since 2017. Later, fourth seed Alexander Zverev battled past Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in four sets to advance to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.