US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics

World number two Novak Djokovic suffered a shock exit in the third round, losing to Australia's Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 on Day 5 of US Open. The defending champion committed 14 double faults en route the defeat, and will end a calendar year without claiming any Grand Slam for the first time since 2017. Later, fourth seed Alexander Zverev battled past Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in four sets to advance to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

US Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, reacts after beating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, reacts after beating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during a third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, shakes hands with Alexei Popyrin, of Australia
US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, shakes hands with Alexei Popyrin, of Australia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, shakes hands with Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during a third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, reacts after match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia
US Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, reacts after match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, reacts after match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during a third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts against Alexei Popyrin, of Australia
US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts against Alexei Popyrin, of Australia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts against Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during a third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia
US Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during a third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open 2024: Argentinas Tomas Martin Etcheverry, right, embraces Germanys Alexander Zverev
US Open 2024: Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, right, embraces Germany's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, right, embraces Germany's Alexander Zverev after their third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open 2024: Germanys Alexander Zverev gestures during a third round match against Argentinas Tomas Martin Etcheverry
US Open 2024: Germany's Alexander Zverev gestures during a third round match against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Germany's Alexander Zverev gestures during a third round match against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry during the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open 2024: Argentinas Tomas Martin Etcheverry reacts during a third round match against Germanys Alexander Zverev
US Open 2024: Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry reacts during a third round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry reacts during a third round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open 2024: Germanys Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Argentinas Tomas Martin Etcheverry
US Open 2024: Germany's Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry during a third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open 2024: Argentinas Tomas Martin Etcheverry returns a shot to Germanys Alexander Zverev
US Open 2024: Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry returns a shot to Germany's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry returns a shot to Germany's Alexander Zverev during a third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

