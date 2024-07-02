Tennis

Nagal-Lajovic Vs Martinez-Munar Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch

Sumit Nagal and Dusan Lajovic are set to clash with Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the opening round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the match

Sumit Nagal of India plays a forehand return to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during their first-round match of the Wimbledon. AP Photo
Sumit Nagal of India plays a forehand return to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during their first-round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
In an intriguing opening-round clash, Sumit Nagal and Dusan Lajovic face off against Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the men's doubles competition at Wimbledon 2024. (More Tennis News)

Sumit Nagal, India's top-ranked player, teams up with Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, who has a wealth of experience on the ATP Tour. The duo's contrasting styles - Nagal's aggressive net play and Lajovic's solid baseline game - make them a formidable pair.

Their opponents, Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar of Spain are also seeking to make a strong start to their Wimbledon campaign. Martinez, ranked 49th in doubles, has had success on grass courts. Munar, a talented young player, has shown promise in doubles.

The 1st round match is expected to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams aiming to exploit each other's weaknesses. Nagal and Lajovic's experience and chemistry will be tested against Martinez and Munar's raw talent and grass-court expertise.

Sumit Nagal of India lost to Kecmanovic in the 1st round at Wimbledon. - X/nagalsumit
Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal Loses To Miomir Kecmanovic In First Round Of Men's Singles

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here are all the timing, venue, and live-streaming details for Nagal-Lajovic Vs Martinez-Munar, first round match of men's doubles at Wimbledon 2024:

When is the Nagal-Lajovic Vs Martinez-Munar, 1st round match of men's doubles at Wimbledon?

The Nagal-Lajovic Vs Martinez-Munar, 1st round match, will be played on Wednesday, July 3.

What time is the Nagal-Lajovic Vs Martinez-Munar, 1st round match at Wimbledon?

The Nagal-Lajovic Vs Martinez-Munar, 1st round match at Wimbledon will begin at 3:30 PM IST (approximately).

On which court will the Nagal-Lajovic Vs Martinez-Munar, 1st round match at Wimbledon be played?

The Nagal-Lajovic Vs Martinez-Munar, 1st round match at Wimbledon will be played on Court No. 12.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?

The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.

Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.

In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.

