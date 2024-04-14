Tennis

Rafael Nadal To Face This Player On His Clay Court Return At Barcelona Open

The 37-year-old Nadal pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters before it started because of a lingering injury

Advertisement

X%2FRafaelNadal
Rafael Nadal Photo: X/RafaelNadal
info_icon

Rafael Nadal was drawn to face Flavio Cobolli at the Barcelona Open in what would be the Spaniard's first clay-court appearance this year in the buildup to the French Open. (More Tennis News)

Novak Djokovic has yet to win a tournament in 2024 - Daniel Cole/AP
Monte Carlo Masters Semi-Finals: Djokovic Loses To Ruud; Tsitsipas Battles Past Sinner

BY Stats Perform

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had hip surgery last summer and this year has played only three competitive matches — in Brisbane before skipping the Australian Open.

The 37-year-old Nadal pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters before it started because of a lingering injury, saying “ my body simply won't allow me.”

Nadal, a 12-time champion in Barcelona, has not confirmed he will play but he spoke at the draw ceremony ahead of the first round next week. He said, “I'm happy to be here,” but didn't commit to playing.

Advertisement

In early March, Nadal played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas but days later pulled out of the Indian Wells tournament.

The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 14 times, begins May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch