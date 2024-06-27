Tennis

Raducanu Vs Kasatkina, Eastbourne Open 2024: Brit Bows Out After Straight-Set Defeat - Data Debrief

Emma Raducanu crashed out at Eastbourne in straight sets against Daria Kasatkina as her attention quickly turns to Wimbledon next week

Emma Raducanu lost in straight sets to Daria Kasatkina
info_icon

Emma Raducanu crashed out at Eastbourne in straight sets against Daria Kasatkina as her attention quickly turns to Wimbledon next week. (More Sports News)

The former US Open champion was outclassed by her opponent, with the Russian cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 triumph to progress to the semi-finals of the competition. 

Having started brightly, Raducanu would drop an early break point in the fourth game, allowing Kasatkina to race into a commanding lead before seeing out the first set. 

The Brit would again start slow as Kasatkina found another early break, and despite Raducanu's best efforts, was unable to mount a comeback. 

Kasatkina would end the match with a strong serve, with Radacanu sending the ball long to confirm the win for the Russian, who will play Jasmine Paolini in the next round.

Data Debrief: Raducanu second-best at Eastbourne

Radacanu was outclassed by the world number 14 throughout but can take confidence from her two impressive wins over Jessica Pegula and Sloane Stephens. 

For Kasatkina, she reached her second consecutive semi-final at Eastbourne, impressing on centre court as she won 68% of her first serve points against Raducanu. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights
  2. Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Tomorrow; Jairam Says Will Be In 'Attacking Mode' | Details
  3. Owaisi Says President's Address Was Like 'Old Wine In New Bottle'; INDIA Leaders 'Disappointed' With Her Speech
  4. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
  5. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
Entertainment News
  1. S.S Rajamouli All Praise For Prabhas-Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: 'Transported Me Into Various Realms'
  2. 'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Urges West Bengal CM To Stop Horse-Drawn Carriages
  3. Riteish Deshmukh On 'Kakuda': 'Balancing Horror And Comedy Is A Delicate Task'
  4. Kamal Haasan Shares Picture With Siddharth: ‘Objects In The Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear’
  5. Adah Sharma To Play 'Badass, Witty' Lead Role In New Show 'Rapchick Reeta'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: England Smile As Kohli, Pant Fall
  3. Formula 1: Pierre Gasly Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Alpine
  4. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Kiran Pahal Secures Berth In Women's 400m
  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Why India Will Advance To Final In Case Of Washout - Explained
World News
  1. Maldives Minister Arrested For Allegedly Performing 'Black Magic' On President Muizzu
  2. Three Motorcyclists Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On South I-5 Near Camp Pendleton
  3. From 'Yankee Doodle' To 'Home Of The Brave': The Stories Behind July 4th Expressions
  4. China Expels Ex-Defence Ministers Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe Amid Corruption Row | Here's Why
  5. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights