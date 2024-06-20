Queen's Club Championship: Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Jack Draper

Jack Draper earned the biggest win of his career, upsetting defending Queen's Club champion Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Thursday. (More Tennis News)
He followed up his first ATP tour title in Stuttgart with a statement win, beating the French Open winner 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.
He did not lose a service game in a dominant display, though Alcaraz did not lose one in the opening set either, forcing a tie-break before his sloppiness allowed Draper to edge in front.
Despite Alcaraz bringing his usual threat, Draper got a vital break to make it 4-2 in the second set, rallying to see out a third victory against top-10 opposition.
Draper will play fifth seed Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.
Data Debrief: Alcaraz sees streak snapped
Alcaraz had won eight consecutive matches coming into this meeting thanks to his victory at Roland Garros, but could not find a way past Draper.
The British number one impressed, especially in his serves, winning 76 per cent of his service points during the one hour 39 minute contest.