Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief

Zheng Qinwen pulled off a major upset with a superb straight-sets win over world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the Olympic Games final

Zheng in Paris Olympics action
Team China's Zheng Qinwen
info_icon

Zheng Qinwen pulled off a major upset with a superb straight-sets win over world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the Olympic Games final. (Full Olympics Coverage| More Tennis News)

The sixth seed took one hour and 50 minutes to get a 6-2 7-5 win on Court Philippe Chatrier, earning her first-ever win over Swiatek.

Zheng's last two matches have both lasted three hours, but there was no sign of tiredness as she quickly stated her intent.

An early break each had the players level at 2-2, but Swiatek lost her next two serves as well, with Zheng taking advantage of her uncharacteristic mistakes to take the first set after a four-game winning run. 

The Pole looked back to her usual best at the start of the second, racing into a 4-0 lead before stumbling again as Zheng's aggressive approach saw her claw back to level 4-4.

The reigning French Open champion then had no answers after edging in front again, losing her serve once more as Zheng won the final three games to book her place in the Olympics final.

She will play either Croatia's Donna Vekic or Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova for the gold medal, while Swiatek could still take bronze.

Data Debrief: Zheng ends Swiatek's Roland-Garros run

Swiatek was the favourite to take the gold medal at the Olympics, especially considering her 20-match winning run on clay heading into the semi-finals.

Not only that, but she was unbeaten at Roland-Garros for 1,149 days, winning 25 consecutive matches, along with a 47-4 completed sets record during that span.

But, the five-time grand slam winner had no answers for Zheng on Thursday, who prevailed for the first time in seven meetings against Swiatek.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah And Fabio Carvalho Strikes Edge Reds To Victory
  2. Chelsea 3-0 Club America: Enzo Maresca Earns First Blues Win In Georgia
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat
  4. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  5. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
Tennis News
  1. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  5. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  3. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  4. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  5. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300, Delhi Rains Kill 5, Cops Get 26 Building Collapse Calls
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Grants Bail To SUV Driver Blamed For Tragedy
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Operations To Pull Out Survivors End | Key Facts
  4. Day In Pics: August 1, 2024
  5. Wayanad Tragedy: Satellite Map Shows 'Crown' Of Landslide, Impact
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  2. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  3. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  4. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  5. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
World News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Underway
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300, Delhi Rains Kill 5, Cops Get 26 Building Collapse Calls