Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win

Carlos Alcaraz admitted to struggling with a groin injury but shrugged off any concerns after his second-round win over Tallon Griekspoor at the Olympics

Spains Carlos Alcaraz in action at Paris 2024
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action at Paris 2024
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz admitted to struggling with a groin injury but shrugged off any concerns after his second-round win over Tallon Griekspoor at the Olympics. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Tennis News)

The Spaniard won in straight sets, 6-1 7-6 (7-3), but had to take a medical timeout partway through the second to receive treatment.

After a comfortable first set, Alcaraz was then pushed all the way to make it into the third round in the men's singles, while he is also competing in the men's doubles with Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz was quick to downplay the injury, noting how he has not let it affect him in recent tournaments, including his Wimbledon win earlier this month.

"It's a problem I've been having since the last few tournaments and I have to pay special attention to that area," Alcaraz said after the match.

"Tennis players have a very demanding schedule, you play more matches and problems arise, but the good thing is that I know how to deal with those discomforts and how to recover.

"It's an area where I've been feeling it for several months, but I've been able to play perfectly in the last few tournaments and this one will be no different."

Alcaraz and Nadal will play Netherlands' Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in doubles on Tuesday before the 21-year-old's third-round meeting with Roman Safiullin later in the week. 

