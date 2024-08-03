Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics

Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster gold medal match with Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics on Sunday after defeating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 in Friday's semi-finals. The Serbian no 1, is guaranteed to improve upon his previous best Olympics outing, a singles bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing games. The 37-year-old fell on the red clay in relief when he secured his place in his first Olympic final. “I have been waiting for this for almost 20 years,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “I’ve played four Olympic games; this is my fifth and I’ve never passed semi-finals. I lost three semi-finals in my first four Olympic games. I managed to overcome this big hurdle. I must be honest and say that I was thinking about all the semi-finals that I lost.”

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

2/10
Novak Djokovic serves against Lorenzo Musetti
Novak Djokovic serves against Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

3/10
Lorenzo Musetti returns a shot to Novak Djokovic
Lorenzo Musetti returns a shot to Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy returns a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

4/10
Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Lorenzo Musetti
Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

5/10
Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball against Novak Djokovic
Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball against Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy returns the ball against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

6/10
Novak Djokovic plays against Lorenzo Musetti
Novak Djokovic plays against Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

7/10
Lorenzo Musetti prepares to serve against Novak Djokovic
Lorenzo Musetti prepares to serve against Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy prepares to serve against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

8/10
Attendees watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti
Attendees watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Attendees watch the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

9/10
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a break in mens singles semifinals tennis match
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a break in men's singles semifinals tennis match | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a break as he plays against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

10/10
Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Novak Djokovic of Serbia | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

