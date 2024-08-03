Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics

Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster gold medal match with Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics on Sunday after defeating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 in Friday's semi-finals. The Serbian no 1, is guaranteed to improve upon his previous best Olympics outing, a singles bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing games. The 37-year-old fell on the red clay in relief when he secured his place in his first Olympic final. “I have been waiting for this for almost 20 years,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “I’ve played four Olympic games; this is my fifth and I’ve never passed semi-finals. I lost three semi-finals in my first four Olympic games. I managed to overcome this big hurdle. I must be honest and say that I was thinking about all the semi-finals that I lost.”