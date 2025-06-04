Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Highlights, French Open QF: Serbian Sails Into Roland-Garros Final Four

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Highlights, French Open: Catch the highlights and updates from the Roland Garros 2025 men's singles tennis quarter-final at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris

Novak Djokovic French Open
Novak Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie in the French Open 2025 round of 16. Photo: AP
Here are the highlights of the men's singles quarter-final of French Open 2025 between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday (June 4). Djokovic proved too much for No. 3 seed Zverev, a man who’s a decade younger and was last year’s runner-up at Roland-Garros, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a semifinal showdown against No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Follow the tennis score and updates from the Djokovic vs Zverev match in Paris
LIVE UPDATES

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Djokovic does it! The master, weaves his magic as he defeats Zverev 6-4 3-6 2-6 4-6 to book his seat in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open: Greetings!

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining us for some pulsating tennis action late Wednesday night. We will bring to you live updates from the mouth-watering quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming

The match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open: What Happened In Previous QF

Jannik Sinner continued his domineering run at Roland Garros, blowing away Alexander Bublik 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 in the preceding quarter-final at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The world number one notched up his 19th consecutive win in Grand Slams to enter the last-four stage, where he will face either Djokovic or Zverev.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open: Minutes Away From Start

Djokovic is warming up in the hallway. He will soon take the court and so will Zverev. Add the customary pre-match knocking and action should be underway at around 12am IST.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Alright then! Here we go. Novak Djokovic has the ball and he will take the first serve of this men's singles quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. Tighten your seatbelts for this is going to be a thrilling game.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Alexander Zverev has started well against the three-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic. He has won three games early on while Djokovic has only taken one. A comfortable 3-1 lead so far for Zverev in the first set but Djokovic will be eager to bounce back.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Djokovic is clawing his way back into this first set. Zverev had wonn the first two sets but now Djokovic is coming back into this match. Zverev is still leading 4-3 but the game is definitely in balance. Djokovic shining under pressure.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Zverev takes first set. A big game and a brilliant start for Zverev. He took the advantage right from the start and has maintained his lead to win the first 6-4. He has looked dominnat so far as Djokovic has been a bit more error prone today. The Serb made 10 unforced errors in the first set as compared to Zverev's 7.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Djokovic bounces back. He is now leading the second set 4-1. This game went back and forth quite a bit before Djokovic finally wrapped it in his favour and now he is in a very good position to win the second set and level scores.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Djokovic claims second set. And he does it with ease. He beats Zverev 6-3 in what was a smooth display from the Serb. Djokovic took some time early on but it seems now he has hit his straps and things will get difficult for Zverev.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

The third set is in the balance so far with the both the players having won two games each. An interesting encounter is entering its moving phase at the moment. It is going down to the wire for sure. Let us see.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Novak Djokovic is a set away from reaching the French Open semi-final.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Here's some trivia for you - The last man to win from 2-1 down at a Grand Slam against Novak Djokovic was Denis Istomin, at the 2017 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, French Open

Has Alexander Zverev left bit a fight in him? The German star makes it 3-4 in the fourth set and could take this match down to the wire.

