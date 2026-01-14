Basavareddy Wins After Ofner's Premature Celebration At Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers

Sebastian Ofner's 'early celebration' cost him a victory at the hands of Nishesh Basavareddy
The Indian-origin star defeated the former world. 37 via choke celebration
Basavareddy had given Djokovic a scare at the AUS Open 2025
Sebastian Ofner really misread or failed to understand the rules of tennis tiebreaks during his Australian Open qualifying match against Nishesh Basavareddy on Wednesday, January 14.
The former world no. 37 was ousted by the Indian-origin tennis star after celebrating too early in a match tiebreak, thinking he had won it.
As it turned out, the celebration backfired as the 20-year-old fought his way back into the contest and sent the Austrian packing. This came about when the two opponents were tied 6-6 in the third set and had a 10-point match tiebreak.
The Austrian mistook it and believed it to be a seven-point tiebreak and celebrated when took a 7-1 lead. However, Basavareddy took advantage of his opponent's error, and went on to claim the next nine points and clinching the tiebreak 13-11.
The Indian origin star celebrated his win over Ofner with a 'choke' celebration, which was aimed at his opponent.
The 20-year-old American had entered the Australian Open last year via a wildcard and almost caused an upset against Novak Djokovic before the Serbian showed his class and beat him in the next three sets.