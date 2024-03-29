Tennis

Match Fixing: Tunisian Umpire Loses Appeal Against Seven-year Ban For False Match Scores

The ITIA handed down ban from seven to 20 years to three umpires for manipulating scores recorded in their electronic scoring devices, diverging from the true scores observed during matches

Associated Press
Representative Image. The charges in the case related to tennis integrity rules covering gambling and match-fixing. Photo: File
A tennis umpire from Tunisia who was banned for inputting wrong scores in matches lost his appeal at sport's highest court, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday. (More Tennis News)

Abderahim Gharsallah went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge a seven-year ban for manipulating match scores at a lower-level tournament in Tunisia in 2020.

He was among three umpires banned for seven to 20 years for “manipulating scores inputted into their electronic scoring devices, which did not reflect the actual scores on court,” the ITIA said when it imposed the ban in 2022.

The charges in the case related to tennis integrity rules covering gambling and match-fixing.

Gharsallah's ban until November 2027 prohibits him from officiating at or attending any international tennis event or one organized by a national federation.

