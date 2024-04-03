Tennis

Marrakech Open: Sumit Nagal Crosses Opening Hurdle, Rallies To Beat Corentin Moutet

World number 95 Sumit Nagal fought back from a set down to defeat France's Corentin Moutet 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of the Grand Prix Hassan II event. The Indian singles tennis spearhead will face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego next

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2FSumit%20Nagal
India's highest-ranked singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal had lost in the second round of qualifying at Miami Open 2024. Photo: X/Sumit Nagal
info_icon

Top Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Tuesday made a promising start at Marrakech Open, entering the second round with a thrilling win over Corentin Moutet of France at the ATP 250 event in Morocco. (More Tennis News | More Sports News)

Nagal, currently ranked 95, rallied his way to beat Moutet 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of the Grand Prix Hassan II event.

Sumit Nagal - X/@sumitnagal
Indian Tennis Ace Sumit Nagal Attains Career-Best ATP Ranking Of 95

BY PTI

Nagal had lost to the same opponent in a Challenger final in Helsinki last year.

"Stoked to begin my clay season with a hard-fought win in Marrakech, Looking forward to the next match already. Let’s goooo!," he tweeted after the match.

Advertisement

Nagal will be up against fourth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the next round, which will be a repeat of the first-round clash between the two in this year's Dubai Championships.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer
  2. Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Illness: Full Details Inside!
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Sets The Stage With Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dancing- First Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed
  4. Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects
  5. IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Centre Provides Security Cover To Bengal BJP Leaders; Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination Today
  7. How India Has Voted Over The Years: Examining Voter Trends In General Elections
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Second Hat-Trick In Four Days As Al Nassr Decimate Abha