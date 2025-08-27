Tennis

US Open 2025: Sinner Starts In Dominant Fashion

World number one Jannik Sinner started his US Open 2025 campaign in a dominant fashion with a straight set win over Czech Vit Kopriva. Sinner made light work of his opponent and clinched the match 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. The win sets up a second-round meeting of Sinner with Australian Alexei Popyrin.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_1
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, waves to the crowd after defeating Vit Kopriva, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/9
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_Tennis fans
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Tennis fans wait for autographs from Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/9
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_3
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Vit Kopriva, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/9
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_4
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Vit Kopriva, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

5/9
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_5
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Vit Kopriva, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/9
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_6
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Vit Kopriva, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/9
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_7
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Vit Kopriva, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

8/9
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_8
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Vit Kopriva, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/9
US open tennis 2025 Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva_9
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Vit Kopriva, of the Czech Republic, serves to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Starts With A Bang

  2. US Open 2025: Sinner Starts In Dominant Fashion

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  4. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  4. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  5. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  2. Reform UK leader’s Proposal To Expel Asylum Seekers Branded Unrealistic, Unlawful

  3. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch