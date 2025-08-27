Tennis

US Open 2025: Sinner Starts In Dominant Fashion

World number one Jannik Sinner started his US Open 2025 campaign in a dominant fashion with a straight set win over Czech Vit Kopriva. Sinner made light work of his opponent and clinched the match 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. The win sets up a second-round meeting of Sinner with Australian Alexei Popyrin.