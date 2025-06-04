Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Highlights, French Open QF: World No. 1 Sails Into Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Hello!
Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us for some riveting tennis action this Wednesday evening. We will bring to you live updates from the quarter-final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming
The preceding match on Court Philippe-Chatrier between Lois Boisson and Mirra Andreeva has ended with the world no. 361 Frenchwoman shocking sixth seed Andreeva. Hence, we are set for the start of the Sinner vs Bublik clash in a few minutes.
The match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Set 1
Sinner has raced away to a 4-0 lead in the first set. He breaks Bublik's first two service games and holds easily to start smoothly. The Kazakhstani yet to find his rhythm or range.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Italian Takes First Set
Bublik found a little bit of momentum towards the back end of the first set, but the situation was beyond salvaging by then. Sinner wins it 6-1 in 38 minutes to surge ahead in the match. Let's see if the Kazakhstani can push the world number one from here.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Set 2
Bublik has begun the second set in a much better fashion than the first set. He holds his first two service games to keep things level at 2-2 after four games. Sinner, however, needs just a tiny opening to force errors and thus, breaks of serve.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Set 2
Bublik has not only held all his serves so far in the second set, he has also put pressure on the Sinner service, extracting a break point in the eighth game. The Italian did well to stave off that challenge and the second set is still even at 4-4.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Second Set To Sinner
As is his wont, Sinner finds the break of serve at just the right moment. After parity for the major chunk of the second set, the world number one breaks Bublik late to win the second set 7-5. He is now one set away from another semi-final appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Set 3
Sinner has now reverted to his clinical Set 1 mode, where Bublik was at his mercy. The Italian surges to a 5-0 lead in the third set and is just one gam away from sealing his last-four berth.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, French Open: Game, Set, Match To Italian
Sinner the clear winner. The world's numero uno men's singles player bagels Bublik 6-0 in the third set to win the quarter-final 6-1, 7-5, 6-0. He will next face the winner of the upcoming quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the final four stage.