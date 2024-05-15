Tennis

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Semi-Finals, Daniil Medvedev Loses In Last 16 - In Pics

World number one Iga Swiatek stormed into the women's singles semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome, whereas defending champion Daniil Medvedev lost in the men's singles round of 16 on Tuesday (May 14, 2024). Swiatek prevailed over Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3, while Medvedev went down to Tommy Paul 1-6, 4-6. Swiatek will next face Coco Gauff in the last-four stage, who defeated Zheng Qinwen in another quarter-final.