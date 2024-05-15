Tennis

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Semi-Finals, Daniil Medvedev Loses In Last 16 - In Pics

World number one Iga Swiatek stormed into the women's singles semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome, whereas defending champion Daniil Medvedev lost in the men's singles round of 16 on Tuesday (May 14, 2024). Swiatek prevailed over Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3, while Medvedev went down to Tommy Paul 1-6, 4-6. Swiatek will next face Coco Gauff in the last-four stage, who defeated Zheng Qinwen in another quarter-final.

Italian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after winning a point during a match against United States' Madison Keys at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

1/11
Madison Keys returns the ball to Iga Swiatek
Madison Keys returns the ball to Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

United States' Madison Keys returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

2/11
Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Madison Keys
Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to United States' Madison Keys at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

3/11
Madison Keys
Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

United States' Madison Keys returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

4/11
Polands Iga Swiatek
Poland's Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to United States' Madison Keys at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

5/11
United States Madison Keys
United States' Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

United States' Madison Keys returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

6/11
Italian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul
Italian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

United States' Tommy Paul returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

7/11
Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Tommy Paul
Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to United States' Tommy Paul at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

8/11
United States Tommy Paul
United States' Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

United States' Tommy Paul returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

9/11
Russias Daniil Medvedev
Russia's Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to United States' Tommy Paul at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

10/11
Tommy Paul returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev
Tommy Paul returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

United States' Tommy Paul returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

11/11
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to United States' Tommy Paul at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Quiet Roads, Shut Shops, And Long Queues: First Polling Day In Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370
  2. SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'
  3. Portion Of 'Dangerous' Building Collapses In Thane; 6 Persons Rescued
  4. Private Tutor Arrested For Raping 9-Year-Old Student In Jharkhand's Latehar
  5. Delhi Records Below Avg Min Temp At 22. 9
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Wishes She Didn't Have To Shoot On First Two Days Of Her Periods
  2. Throwback Alert! Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sizzling Pic With Katrina Kaif: Dunno Who Took It
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. Abdu Rozik Calls Out Trolls Making Fun Of His Wedding Announcement: I Also Deserve To Be Happy
  5. Manoj Bajpayee On Shooting Raj And DK’s ‘The Family Man 3’: Mujhe Bahut Mazaa Aa Raha Hai
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  2. Team India's Head Coach Hunt: Laxman in Contention To Succeed Dravid, Gambhir's Interest Awaited
  3. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Kill Lucknow Super Giants' Playoff Hopes; Win By 19 Runs
  4. Girona 0-1 Villarreal, La Liga: Traore Strike Lifts Yellow Submarine
  5. Champions League: Postecoglou Rues Missed Chances Against City As Son Squanders Decisive Opportunity
World News
  1. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  2. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  3. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
  4. Indian-Origin Woman, 66, Stabbed To Death While Waiting For Bus In London
  5. Wong To Be Sworn In As Singapore's Prime Minister As Lee Hsien Loong Bows Out After 20 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Reveals Why He Won't Do 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics; Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh's Mother Files Nomination
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup