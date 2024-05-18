Tennis

Italian Open 2024: Nicolas Jarry Surges Into Rome Final After Passing Paul Test

Nicolas Jarry beat America’s Tommy Paul in a marathon 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 match at the Foro Italico to reach his first-ever Masters 1000 final in Rome. The Chilean will take on Germany’s Alexander Zverev and the winner will be crowned King of Italy for 2024

Italian Open 2024: Nicolas Jarry vs Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Nicolas Jarry of Chile celebrates after winning the semifinal match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.Nicolas Jarry of Chile celebrates after winning the semifinal match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

1/7
Nicolas Jarry celebrates after winning the semifinal
Nicolas Jarry celebrates after winning the semifinal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Nicolas Jarry of Chile celebrates after winning the semifinal match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

2/7
Nicolas Jarry vs Tommy Paul
Nicolas Jarry vs Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Nicolas Jarry of Chile left, shakes hands with Tommy Paul of the United States after winning the semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

3/7
Tommy Paul returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry
Tommy Paul returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Tommy Paul of the United States returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

4/7
Nicolas Jarry returns the ball to Tommy Paul
Nicolas Jarry returns the ball to Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Nicolas Jarry of Chile returns the ball to Tommy Paul of the United States during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

5/7
Tommy Paul
Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Tommy Paul of the United States returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

6/7
Nicolas Jarry serves the ball to Tommy Paul
Nicolas Jarry serves the ball to Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Nicolas Jarry of Chile serves the ball to Tommy Paul of the United States during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

7/7
Nicolas Jarry prepares to serve
Nicolas Jarry prepares to serve | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Nicolas Jarry of Chile serves the ball toTommy Paul of the United States' during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India, Pakistan Issue Emergency Helplines For Students Amid Reports of Riots In Kyrgyzstan | What We Know
  2. Rajasthan’s Northern Frontier: A Crisis Of Water And Displacement
  3. Hindus Not Represented In USCIRF, Says Indian Diaspora Body
  4. Swati Maliwal Vs AAP: What We Know So Far
  5. Protests In PoK Consequence Of Pak's Policy Of Systemic Plundering Of Resources: India
Entertainment News
  1. Niharika NM Announces Her Tamil Debut Backed By Lyca Productions, To Share Screen Space With Atharvaa Murali
  2. Missing 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Finally Returns Home After 26 Days; Police Reveal His Whereabouts
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Heeramandi' Star Taha Shah Makes A Dapper Debut In Dreamy Blue Attire, Netizens React
  4. Dabney Coleman Dies At 92: Actor Known For '9 To 5' And 'Tootsie' Passes Away At His Home In California
  5. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin, Jung Kook Dominate The Charts, aespa's 'Supernova' Debuts At No.4 Position
Sports News
  1. Sports World Live: Jarry Into His First Masters 1000 Final; Djokovic Accepts Geneva Wildcard
  2. Fiorentina 2-2 Napoli, Serie A: Visitors' European Hopes Alive After Florence Thriller
  3. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Defeated Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs To End Season With Pride - In Pics
  4. Italian Open 2024: Jarry Passes Paul Test To Reach Rome Final
  5. Southampton 3-1 West Brom (3-1 Agg): Armstrong Brace Sets Up Play-off Final With Leeds At Wembley
World News
  1. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
  2. Slovakia PM Robert Fico In 'Serious Condition', Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder | Top Updates
  3. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Be Engaged Soon? Here's Everything We Know
  4. Not-So-Mainstream Ways To Spend Summer In Europe
  5. Iran Arrests 260 People, Including 3 European Citizens, For Spreading 'Satanism And Nudity
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup