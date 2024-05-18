Italian Open 2024: Nicolas Jarry Surges Into Rome Final After Passing Paul Test

Nicolas Jarry of Chile celebrates after winning the semifinal match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.Nicolas Jarry of Chile celebrates after winning the semifinal match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Nicolas Jarry of Chile celebrates after winning the semifinal match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Nicolas Jarry of Chile left, shakes hands with Tommy Paul of the United States after winning the semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Tommy Paul of the United States returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Nicolas Jarry of Chile returns the ball to Tommy Paul of the United States during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Tommy Paul of the United States returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Nicolas Jarry of Chile serves the ball to Tommy Paul of the United States during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Nicolas Jarry of Chile serves the ball toTommy Paul of the United States' during their tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.