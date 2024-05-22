Tennis

Internationaux De Strasbourg: Haddad Maia, Keys Enter Quarter-Finals

Second seed Haddad Maia will face Liudmila Samsonova in the last eight, while Keys will take on either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Magda Linette at the WTA 500 event

Beatriz Haddad Maia
info_icon

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Madison Keys have both progressed to the quarter-finals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg. (More Tennis News)

American Keys, seeded fourth, surged clear of China’s Wang Xinyu in a dominant second set to prevail 7-5 6-0, only being broken once in the match.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, fought back from losing the first three games to defeat Emma Navarro 6-4 7-6 (7-1) in a keenly contested battle.

Second seed Haddad Maia will face Liudmila Samsonova in the last eight, while Keys will take on either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Magda Linette at the WTA 500 event.

Top seed Marketa Vondrousova and two-time tournament winner Elina Svitolina are among the other players due to play later on Wednesday.

Data Debrief: Haddad Maia shows resilience

The battling win for Haddad Maia lasted two hours and 16 minutes, with Navarro pushing the Brazilian all the way.

Navarro forced 17 break points on Haddad Maia’s serve across the two sets and converted six of them, but still fell to defeat.

Haddad Maia now leads the head-to-head against Navarro 2-1, having also beaten her at the Madrid Open last month as part of her run to the last eight in Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jamia Millia Islamia Appoints Mohammad Shakeel As Officiating VC Hours After HC's Order
  2. Brutal Heat In Large Parts Of India; Temperatures Set To Rise Further, Says IMD
  3. Delhi Police Will Come To Interrogate My Ailing Parents On Thursday: CM Kejriwal
  4. Heatwave Grips Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 48 Deg C; Govt Cancels Leaves Of Doctors, Officials
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
  2. Monalisa's Beach Fashion Is All About Breezy Co-Ord Set, Sun Hat, Slippers
  3. Shalin Bhanot Had No Plans To Do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi'
  4. Manasvi Mamgai's Film With Katie Holmes, Al Pacino Sheds Light On Forgotten Kidnapping Episode
  5. Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Video Circulating Under His Name On Telegram
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout
  2. USA Vs BAN, 1st T20I: United States 'No Walkovers' - Declares Harmeet Singh After Shock Win
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Karna Sharma Gets Sanju Samson; Cameron Green Removes Yashasvi Jaiswal
  4. Virat Kohli Crosses 8,000 IPL Runs: Top Five Knocks Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Legend
  5. FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24: India Beat Argentina 5-4 In Shootout
World News
  1. America Will Send An Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  2. British General Election To Be Held On 4 July Announces PM Rishi Sunak
  3. Apple's New Feature To Combat Motion Sickness For Phone Users In Cars
  4. Apple Wallet Now Accepts Navigo Passes, Making Paris Travel Easier Ahead Of Olympics
  5. Nestlé Launches "Vital Pursuit", Food Line For Consumers Who Use Weight Management Medications Like Ozempic
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM's Terms INDIA-bloc 'Extremely Communal' At Dwarka Rally; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout