French Open Day 7 Highlights: Gauff Beats Bouzkova; Zverev, Sinner Enter Fourth Round

Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their third round match of the French Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP

The seventh day of French Open 2025 saw Jannik Sinner, Alexander and Coco Gauff registering victories to advance to the round of 16 at Roland Garros on Saturday (May 31). World No. 1 Sinner got the better of Czech Jiri Lehechka, while Gauff prevailed over Marie Bouzkova. Jessica Pegula and Alexander Zverev, too, won their respective matches against Marketa Vondrousova and Flavio Cobolli. Catch the highlights from the clay-court tennis Grand Slam, as they happened. LIVE UPDATES 31 May 2025, 12:44:16 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Let’s Begin! Good afternoon, everyone! Today, we bring you the seventh day of French Open 2025 action, with a packed schedule featuring some of the biggest names in both the ATP and WTA draws. The first matches begin at 2:30 PM IST – stay tuned for all the updates. 31 May 2025, 01:23:07 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Schedule Court Philippe-Chatrier Women’s Singles: Jessica Pegula [3] (USA) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) at 3:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles: Alexander Zverev [3] (GER) vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Women’s Singles: Coco Gauff [2] (USA) vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic [6] (SRB) vs Filip Misolic [Q] (AUT) – Not before 11:45 PM IST Court Suzanne-Lenglen Women’s Singles: Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Yulia Putintseva [32] (KAZ) at 2:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles: Jannik Sinner [1] (ITA) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Men’s Singles: Jack Draper [5] (GBR) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)

Women’s Singles: Madison Keys [7] (USA) vs Sofia Kenin [31] (USA) Court Simonne-Mathieu Women’s Singles: Paula Badosa [10] (ESP) vs Daria Kasatkina [17] (AUS) at 2:30 PM IST

Women’s Singles: Elsa Jacquemot [WC] (FRA) vs Lois Boisson [WC] (FRA)

Men’s Singles: Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs Henrique Rocha [Q] (POR)

Men’s Singles: Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR) Court 14 Men’s Singles: Tallon Griekspoor (NED) vs Ethan Quinn [Q] (USA) at 2:30 PM IST

Women’s Singles: Ekaterina Alexandrova [20] vs Veronika Kudermetova

Women’s Singles: Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 31 May 2025, 02:02:59 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Action Starts At 2:30 PM IST Women’s Singles: Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Yulia Putintseva [32] (KAZ) at 2:30 PM IST

Women’s Singles: Paula Badosa [10] (ESP) vs Daria Kasatkina [17] (AUS) at 2:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles: Tallon Griekspoor (NED) vs Ethan Quinn [Q] (USA) at 2:30 PM IST 31 May 2025, 03:26:23 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Updates! Mira Andreeva displayed the dominance display of tennis and took the first set 6-3 against Yulia Putintseva in the round of 32 on day 7 of French Open. Menawhile, Daria Kasatkina too took the first set 6-1 upseting Paula Badosa, who looked a bit dizzy today in her agressive display of tennis which was countered with defence by Kasatkina. 31 May 2025, 03:50:42 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Updates! Paula Badosa is scripting a comeback here in the second set after losing the first set 1-6 against Daria Kasatkina. The agressive nature of play, which is suited to Badosa was well on display in the second set, which was lacking in the first set. Currently, the set is balanced 3-3 in the second set. 31 May 2025, 04:25:00 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Updates! Marketa Vondrousova stunned third seed Jessica Pegula by taking the first set 6-3 in just 38 minutes. The Czech left-hander was dominant on her forehand and quickly raced to a 2-0 lead. While Pegula showed glimpses of a comeback, her frequent net errors and inconsistency proved costly, allowing Vondrousova to close out the set with authority. 31 May 2025, 04:36:34 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Updates! World Number 1 Jannik Sinner starts strongly against J.Lehecka to take initial lead of 3-0 with a dominant display of forehand and across the court game. 31 May 2025, 05:02:47 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Sinner Takes First set 6-0 Jannik Sinner dominated the opening set 6-0 against Jiri Lehecka with a flawless display of forehands, sharp cross-court winners, and clever drop shots. Lehecka looked off-rhythm, committing frequent net errors and struggling to respond to Sinner’s aggressive play, especially on the counter-attack. 31 May 2025, 05:09:16 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Sinner Takes First set 6-0 After dropping the first set, Jessica Pegula mounted a strong comeback to level the match, taking the second set 6-4 against Marketa Vondrousova. The third seed recovered from a 3-4 deficit, showcasing her trademark backhand precision and composure under pressure. Pegula upped the tempo in the latter stages, breaking Vondrousova at a crucial moment and sealing the set with confident counter-attacking play to force a decider. 31 May 2025, 05:16:27 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Paula Badosa Loses In Straight Sets Despite displaying her trademark resilience and emotional intensity, Paula Badosa’s Roland Garros 2025 campaign ended in the third round with a 6-1, 7-5 defeat to Daria Kasatkina. Battling through physical discomfort and a flurry of unforced errors, Badosa struggled to match Kasatkina’s consistency and clever shot placement. While the Spaniard raised her level in the second set and pushed Kasatkina deep, the Russian held her nerve in key moments to close out the match in 1 hour and 34 minutes, ending Badosa’s spirited run on Court Simonne-Mathieu. 31 May 2025, 05:33:27 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Sinner Takes Second Set Too Top seed Jannik Sinner took the second set with a commanding 6-0, 6-1, win over Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka. Displaying clinical control from the baseline and dominating with his forehand and cross-court play, Sinner dismantled Lehecka. The Italian barely gave his opponent room to breathe, converting six of his ten break points while committing just 11 unforced errors in the entire match. Lehecka, unable to counter Sinner’s pace or precision, struggled with consistency and never found rhythm, winning just three games in the lopsided affair. 31 May 2025, 05:40:45 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Pegula Enters FourthRound Third seed Jessica Pegula staged a brilliant comeback to defeat Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a gripping third-round clash at Roland Garros 2025. After dropping the first set in just 38 minutes, Pegula recalibrated her game, relying on her rock-solid backhand and improved net play to claw back into the match. Vondrousova, who started strong with clinical forehands and early breaks, gradually lost momentum as Pegula’s consistency wore her down. In the decider, Pegula raced ahead with two crucial breaks, sealing the contest in 1 hour and 52 minutes to book her spot in the Round of 16. 31 May 2025, 05:58:39 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Pegula Enters Fourth Round Top seed Jannik Sinner delivered a clinical performance to storm into the fourth round of Roland Garros 2025 with a commanding 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win over Czech Jiri Lehecka on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Dominant from the baseline and razor-sharp with his forehands and cross-court angles, Sinner barely put a foot wrong throughout the match. Lehecka, struggling to find rhythm and plagued by unforced errors, never looked comfortable as Sinner dictated play with aggressive intent and exceptional movement. The Italian needed just 1 hour and 34 minutes to seal the win, underlining his title credentials in emphatic fashion. 31 May 2025, 06:30:01 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7 Lost his balance for just a second 😅



La perte d'équilibre de Jannik Sinner est notre instant détente avec Hespéride ☀️#Hespéride #myhesperide pic.twitter.com/JejkphPRDW — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025 31 May 2025, 07:02:38 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7 Meanwhile, Jake Draper and Alexander Zverev have both won their first sets in their respective games. Draper beat Fonsesca of Brazil 6-2 while Zverev downed Cobolli with the same margin. 31 May 2025, 08:25:44 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7 DOMINANT WIN FOR JACK 👊#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/G6A4mMqc9B — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025 31 May 2025, 09:14:31 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Zverev Pips Cobolli Alexander Zverev sails into the fourth round. The third seed beats Italy's Flavio Cobolli in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-1 to advance. Zverev will next face Netherland's Tallon Griekspoor, who beat America's Ethan Quinn in a five-setter earlier today. 31 May 2025, 09:41:14 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Coco Gauff Vs Marie Bouzkova Second seed Coco Gauff makes a sparkling start to her third-round match against Marie Bouzkova at Court Philippe Chatrier. The American wins the first set 6-1 and then breaks Bouzkova's serve straight away to take a 2-0 lead in the second set. 31 May 2025, 10:08:41 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Day 8 Schedule Out Action will heat up tomorrow, with a number of eye-catching matches lined up. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces 13th seed Ben Shelton and No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti takes on 10th-ranked Holger Rune in men's singles, while holder Iga Swiatek meets 12th seed Elena Rybakina and No. 4 Jasmine Paolini is up against 13th-ranked Elina Svitolina in the women's section. Sunday starts of the second week at Roland-Garros 🔥



Full order of play here ➡️ https://t.co/YzTl8AkvkM#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/zZDNkTd3dC — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025 31 May 2025, 10:27:32 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Cameron Norrie Vs Jacob Fearnley In an all-British battle, Cameron Norrie is taking on Jacob Fearnley at Court Simonne-Mathieu. Norrie takes the first set 6-3 and then breaks Fearnley's serve right away to lead 2-0 in the second. 31 May 2025, 10:56:46 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Coco Gauff Enters Fourth Round Coco Gauff prevails in the second-set tiebreak against Marie Bouzkova. The American second seed wins it 7-3 to take the set 7-6 and win the match 6-1, 7-6 (3). She thus enters the second week for the fifth consecutive time at Roland Garros, and will next face Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round. 31 May 2025, 11:19:53 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Madison Keys Vs Sofia Kenin Seventh seed Madison Keys battles past the 31st-ranked Sofia Kenin to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the third round. The American shrugs off a one-set deficit to prevail eventually and set up a fourth-round meeting with compatriot Hailey Baptiste. 31 May 2025, 11:44:33 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 7: Cameron Norrie Vs Jacob Fearnley Update Cameron Norrie has taken a two-set lead against compatriot Jacob Fearnley in the men's singles third round. Norrie is ahead 6-3, 7-6 (1), 1-0 and appears primed to advance unless Fearnley does something out of the ordinary. Later, in the night session, Novak Djokovic takes on Austria's Filip Misolic.