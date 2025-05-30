French Open Day 6 Highlights: Sabalenka Wins 3rd Round At Roland-Garros; Rune Beats Halys Over Five Sets

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Let’s Begin!
Good afternoon, everyone! Today, we bring you the sixth day of French Open 2025 action, with a packed schedule featuring some of the biggest names in both the ATP and WTA draws. The first matches begin at 2:30 PM IST – stay tuned for all the updates.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: When Does The Action Begin?
The first batch of matches start at 2:30 PM IST.
French Open 2025 ATP:
Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) vs Mariano Navone (Argentina)
French Open 2025 WTA:
Victoria Mboko (Canada) vs Qinwen Zheng (China)
Clara Tauson (Denmark) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA)
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: When Is Alcaraz In Action?
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will continue his strong form on clay in the third-round match against Bosnia & Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur, ranked 69 in the world.
The match will be played at Court Philippe-Chartier at Roland-Garros, Paris, from 11:45 PM IST onwards.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Indians In Action
Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna are representing India in today's French Open action, with both playing in the ATP Doubles draw.
Bhambri and USA's Robert Galloway face Croatia's Nikola Mektic and New Zealand's Michael Venus. The match starts at 4:00 PM IST.
Meanwhile, Bopanna and his partner Adam Pavlasek of Czechia will take on the French dou of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. The match starts at 8:00 PM IST.
In the French Open Boys Qualification round, 17-year-old Hitesh Chauhan is taking on Brazil's Victor Cunha Winheski de Lima, and Manas Dhamne is playing Kazakhstan's Damir Zhalgasbay.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Matches Delayed
The opening matches have been delayed by 10 minutes, and will start at 2:40 PM IST.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Updates
World No. 97 Mariano Navone has been superb today, playing expansive tennis to keep Musetti on the backfoot. The Argentina is leading 5-3 in the first set, and looks like a favourite to win this set.
Meanwhile, Victoria Mboko is trying to save the match after losing the first set against Zheng Qinwen, and she is currently trailing 2-3 in the second set.
The match between Anisimova and Tauson is the most competitive one so far, with the Danish player trailing just 5-6 in the first set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: WTA Updates
Qinwen Zheng has proved to be too tough an opponent for young Mboko, who lost in straight sets despite threatening a late comeback. The final score reads 6-3, 6-4.
Anisimova has won the first set and is leading 3-1 in the second set, while Aryna Sabalenka is leading 5-2 in the first set against Olga Danilovic.
The match between Dayana Yastremska and 18th-seed Liudmilla Samsonova has begun.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Updates
Anisimova have fought off the challenge from Tauson, winning the first set on tie-breaker and then dominating the second set to win the game. The final result is 7-6(704), 6-4 for the American.
In other results, Sabalenka have won the first set 6-2, but is tied 3-3 in the second set against Danilovic. Samsonova won the first set against her Ukrainian opponent, and but Yastremska leads the second set 1-0.
Meanwhile, Musetti bagged the second set to tie the match 1:1, and the third set is also tied 1-1 at the moment. Khachanov is tied 2-2 in the first set against Tommy Paul.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: ATP Updates
Musetti is well and truly back into the game, leading the third set 5-2 at hte moment. However, Navone is fighitng back. Tommy Paul won the first set, while the second set is tied 1-1.
Nuno Borges has started his match against Australia's Popyrin, and is trailing 2-3 in the first set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Sabalenka Wins!
Aryna Sabalenka continues her dominant run at Roland-Garros, winning 6-2, 6-3 against Olga Danilovic.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Match Of The Evening
This would be a great spectacle for the viewers and fans at Roland-Garros as Jelena Ostapenko (21) will face Elena Rybakina (12) in the Women's Singles - Round of 32 match. It will be played at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian
No 5 seed Iga Swiatek is in action against Jaqueline Cristian at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Swiatek is the defending champion of the tournament.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Holger Rune Vs Quentin Halys Match Interesting
The Holger Rune Vs Quentin Halys at Roland-Garros match is turning out to be an interesting watch. Halys won the first set but Rune took the second set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Holger Rune Vs Quentin Halys Fifth Set
Holger Rune wins the fourth set 7-5 as we head to the fifth and final set as the match takes an interesting turn at Roland-Garros.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Holger Rune Beats Quentin Halys Over Five Sets
Holger Rune has defeated Quentin Halys over five sets to advance to the next round. Rune beat the Frenchman 6-4, 2-6, 7-5, 5-7, 2-6.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Rybakina Vs Ostapenko
Rybakina has 4-2 lead over Ostapenko in the first set but this could be one to watch. These two have faced each other 5 times overall, with Rybakina having a slight edge, 3 wins to Ostapenko's 2.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Rybakina Vs Ostapenko
Rybakina is on course to a Round of 32 victory over Ostapenko with the 12th seed leading 4-1 in the second set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Rybakina Beats Ostapenko
And there you go! Elena Rybakina has defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the next round. Still up next, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Damir Dzumhur.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 6: Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway Stun No 7 Pair
The Indo-US pairing of Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway have stunned seventh seed, Nikola Mektic/Michael Venus, beating them 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 3-6 in the Men's Doubles - Round of 32 clash at Roland Garros.
French Open 2025 Highlights, Day 6
It's goodbye from us here, catch for more action from Roland-Garros, right here!