Tennis

French Open 2025: Alcaraz, Rune, Musetti Progress To Next Round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a determined challenge from Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur to reach the French Open fourth round, winning 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier. The Spaniard, aiming to become the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2020 to retain the Roland Garros title, showed resilience after dropping the third set. Meanwhile, 10th seed Holger Rune fought from two-sets-to-one down to defeat France’s Quentin Halys in a five-set thriller and will next face 8th seed Lorenzo Musetti, who beat Mariano Navone in four sets. In other action, 12th seed Tommy Paul won a second consecutive five-set battle against Karen Khachanov to book a clash with 25th seed Alexei Popyrin, while fellow American Frances Tiafoe eased past Sebastian Korda in straight sets to set up a meeting with German Daniel Altmaier, who reached his first Grand Slam fourth round. Elsewhere, French 14th seed Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury, handing 17th seed Andrey Rublev a walkover into the fourth round, where he will face either top seed Jannik Sinner or Jiri Lehecka.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur_ 1
French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur during their third-round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

2/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur_ 2
French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during a third round match against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

3/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur_ 3
French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

4/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur_ 4
French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros stadium.

5/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda_ 1
French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts winning a point to United States' Sebastian Korda during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

6/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda_ 2
French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States' Sebastian Korda reacts winning a point to Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

7/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda_ 3
French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. serves against United States' Sebastian Korda during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

8/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda_ 4
French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States' Sebastian Korda returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

9/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda_ 5
French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States' Sebastian Korda serves against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

10/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys_ 1
French Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates beating France's Quentin Halys following their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

11/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys_ 1
French Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

France's Quentin Halys returns the ball to Denmark's Holger Rune during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

12/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys_ 3
French Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

France's Quentin Halys returns the ball to Denmark's Holger Rune during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

13/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys_ 4
French Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Denmark's Holger Rune, right, plays a volley to France's Quentin Halys during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

14/14
French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone_ 1
French Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Argentina's Mariano Navone during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Markram, Rickleton Kick Off Proteas Chase Of 282
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival