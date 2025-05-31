Tennis

French Open 2025: Alcaraz, Rune, Musetti Progress To Next Round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a determined challenge from Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur to reach the French Open fourth round, winning 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier. The Spaniard, aiming to become the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2020 to retain the Roland Garros title, showed resilience after dropping the third set. Meanwhile, 10th seed Holger Rune fought from two-sets-to-one down to defeat France’s Quentin Halys in a five-set thriller and will next face 8th seed Lorenzo Musetti, who beat Mariano Navone in four sets. In other action, 12th seed Tommy Paul won a second consecutive five-set battle against Karen Khachanov to book a clash with 25th seed Alexei Popyrin, while fellow American Frances Tiafoe eased past Sebastian Korda in straight sets to set up a meeting with German Daniel Altmaier, who reached his first Grand Slam fourth round. Elsewhere, French 14th seed Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury, handing 17th seed Andrey Rublev a walkover into the fourth round, where he will face either top seed Jannik Sinner or Jiri Lehecka.