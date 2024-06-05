Tennis

French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Grigor Dimitrov To Reach Roland Garros SFs - In Pics

Newly crowned men's world no 1, Jannik Sinner of Italy beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in Paris. Sinner's next opponent will be either Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz or Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who play later on Tuesday, in the last four. Sinner became the first Italian player to take the numero uno spot in ATP Rankings after Novak Djokovic's pull out of Roland Garros.