Tennis

French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Grigor Dimitrov To Reach Roland Garros SFs - In Pics

Newly crowned men's world no 1, Jannik Sinner of Italy beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in Paris. Sinner's next opponent will be either Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz or Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who play later on Tuesday, in the last four. Sinner became the first Italian player to take the numero uno spot in ATP Rankings after Novak Djokovic's pull out of Roland Garros.

French Open tennis: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates as he won the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/7
Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Grigor Dimitrov
Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/7
Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts after missing a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/7
Jannik Sinner plays a shot
Jannik Sinner plays a shot Christophe Ena

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/7
Grigor Dimitrov plays a shot against Jannik Sinner
Grigor Dimitrov plays a shot against Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/7
Jannik Sinner serves against Grigor Dimitrov
Jannik Sinner serves against Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Jannik Sinner serves against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/7
Bulgarias Grigor Dimitrov
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov clenches his fist after scoring a point against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/7
Grigor Dimitrov serves against Jannik Sinner
Grigor Dimitrov serves against Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov serves against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris

