French Open: Elina Svitolina, Elena Rybakina Remain On Collision Course For Fourth Round

Elena Rybakina beat Arantxa Rus in 67 minutes, while Elina Svitolina battled past local favourite Diane Parry 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in just under two hours at Roland-Garros

Elina Svitolina is through to round three for a ninth successive year.
Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina remain on course for a French Open fourth-round showdown, after the pair enjoyed straight-sets victories in round two. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Rybakina was a 6-3 6-4 winner over Arantxa Rus in 67 minutes, while Svitolina battled past local favourite Diane Parry 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in just under two hours at Roland-Garros.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina is still yet to drop a set at this season's clay-court major.

Elena Rybakina in action at Roland Garros on Tuesday. - null
French Open 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Greet Minnen, Enters Roland Garros Second Round

BY Stats Perform

Her opponent was seeking another scalp at the French Open, having stunned second seed Kim Clijsters at this stage back in 2011.

However, despite a spirited display, there was to be no such fairytale for the 33-year-old Dutchwoman 13 years on, with Rybakina hitting 28 winners to 20 unforced errors on the way to victory.

The Kazakhstani is back in round three for a third straight year, though she was forced to withdraw injured before her last-32 clash with Sara Sorribes Tormo 12 months ago.

Meanwhile, Svitolina faced another tough battle, having been forced to come from behind to beat former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the opening round.

Runner-up to Coco Gauff in Auckland at the start of the year, the Ukrainian has not progressed beyond the last 16 of any event since, but just had too much for Parry on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Data Debrief: Svitolina matches Sharapova and Stosur

A four-time quarter-finalist at Roland-Garros, Svitolina is through to round three for a ninth successive appearance.

The 15th seed is the first player to do that since Maria Sharapova (13 from 2004) and Sam Stosur (10 from 2009) in 2018.

