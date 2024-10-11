Coco Gauff recorded her 50th WTA Tour-level win of the season as the American stormed into the semi-final of the Wuhan Open. (More Tennis News)
Poland's Magda Linette was no match for Gauff on Friday, as the world number four won 6-0 6-4.
Gauff was in top form throughout the contest, as she saved all five break points she faced and completed the victory in under 90 minutes.
"I'm really happy with how I played," Gauff said.
"Obviously a smooth first set. Had chances to maybe close it out in the 5-3 game in the second, but happy I was able to close it out on my serve."
Data Debrief: Home away from home
Among current players to have played more than 10 WTA matches in a single country, only Iga Swiatek in France (94.6%), Caroline Wozniacki in Denmark and Simona Halep in Romania (93.3% each) have a higher winning percentage than Gauff in China (92.9%).
Gauff is the second-youngest player to make the semi-final of the Wuhan Open and China Open during the same season, after Jelena Ostapenko in 2017.
She also became the third player to claim 50+ WTA main draw wins in 2024, after Swiatek and Sabalenka. They are the first trio to secure this milestone for consecutive seasons since 2008-2009.