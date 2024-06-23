Tennis

Coco Gauff Vs Jessica Pegula, Berlin Open: Play Suspended In Semi-Final

Jessica Pegula led Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-6 (3-1) when rain in Berlin halted play on Saturday, with a later announcement confirming the match will not resume until the next day

Jessica Pegula leads Coco Gauff, but she will have to finish the job on Sunday.
Jessica Pegula's all-American Berlin Open semi-final clash with Coco Gauff has been suspended overnight, as the duo vie for a spot in the final against Anna Kalinskaya. (More Tennis News)

Pegula led Gauff 7-5 6-6 (3-1) when rain in the German capital halted play on Saturday, with a later announcement confirming the match will not resume until Sunday.

Both players had already taken to the court once on Saturday, as Gauff's last-eight opponent Ons Jabeur retired due to illness after losing a 68-minute opening set 7-6 (11-9). 

Pegula, meanwhile, wrapped up a two-day quarter-final victory over Katerina Siniakova by a 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-3 scoreline.

The winner of the pair's match will also have to play twice on Sunday, with Kalinskaya lying in wait in the final after she beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 6-1.

Data Debrief: Kalinskaya primed for an upset?

Whoever emerges victorious on Sunday morning, Kalinskaya will face a top-five player, with Gauff currently second in the world rankings and Pegula fifth.

Kalinskaya has already recorded three top-five victories this year. She lost her only previous meeting with Pegula in Washington D.C. in 2019 but won her first clash with Gauff in Dubai earlier this year.

