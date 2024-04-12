Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup: India Pick Up Third Win, Beat South Korea 2-1

With the win, India have moved up to the second spot in Pool A after three wins and one loss

Indian team at the Billie Jean King Cup Photo: X/@aita_tennis
India picked up their third victory in the Billie Jean King Cup as they defeated South Korea 2-1 in a Asia Oceania Group-1 tie in Changsha, China on Friday. (More Tennis News)

Against Korea, world No. 379 Rutuja Bhosale gave India the early lead by securing a facile 6-2 6-2 win against Sohyun Park.

The Koreans, however, drew parity when Ankita Raina went down 2-6 3-6 against Sujeong Jang.

But Ankita made amends in the doubles fixture. Alongside Prarthana Thombare, the Indian duo warded off the Korean combine of Park and Dabin Kim 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 33 minutes.

India had earlier defeated Pacific Oceania (3-0) and Chinese Taipei (2-1). They had lost to China (0-3).

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will get promoted to the play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.

The Indian tennis team will take on fourth-place New Zealand in their final group match on Saturday.

