Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup: India Lose To New Zealand, Fall Short Of Historic Play-Offs Berth

India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in Billie Jean King Cup 2024. Had Ankita Raina defeated world number 169 Lulu Sun, it would have earned the Indian team a spot in the play-offs for the very first time

The Indian tennis team at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024. Photo: X/All India Tennis Association
Ankita Raina could not win the crucial second singles and later lost the decisive doubles match with partner Prarthana Thombare as a historic play-offs place slipped out of India's grasp after a 1-2 defeat to New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup in Changsha, China on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (More Tennis News)

India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in the tournament.

Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles.

Raina needed to win the next match against world number 169 Lulu Sun but was outgunned 2-6 0-6. A victory in that match would have earned India a place in the play-offs for the first time.

Indian team at the Billie Jean King Cup - X/@aita_tennis
India had another chance in the doubles match but the combo of Raina and Thombare lost the contest 1-6, 5-7 to Paige Hourigan and Erin Routliffe.

India finished third in the six-team Group I and will compete at the same level next year.

