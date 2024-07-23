Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics

The 37-year-old is set to compete in both the men's singles and doubles at what will be his fifth Olympics.
Murray first competed in Beijing in 2008 and won his first gold medal four years later in London with a straight-sets victory over Roger Federer.
He then became the first male player to win two singles titles at the Games by beating Juan Martin del Potro in Rio in 2016.
In a post on X, Murray wrote: "Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament.
"Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!"
Murray made his final appearance at Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion, before the Olympics, suffering a first-round defeat with brother Jamie in the doubles.
He later received an emotional tribute on Centre Court to mark his achievements at the tournament.