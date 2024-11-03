Tennis

Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown

With the title victory, Alexander Zverev matched world number one Jannik Sinner for the joint-most match wins in ATP Masters events this season with 28

Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy
Alexander Zverev soared to the Paris Masters title following a commanding 6-2 6-2 victory over home favourite Ugo Humbert in the final. (More Tennis News)

The German took just 75 minutes to seal his seventh career ATP Masters triumph, and second silverware of the season.

Humbert received a raucous reception as he aimed to become the first Frenchman to win this event since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008.

However, the crowd were silenced when Zverev broke in the third and fifth games on his way to taking the opening set.

The Italian Open champion also dominated the second set, dropping just five points on serve as he wrapped up a comfortable victory.

"I knew I had to play like this to win today," Zverev said. "Ugo is an incredible player, but here in Paris, he plays even better than he usually does, and I knew that.

"Once the crowd gets involved, it's going to be difficult. So, I had to take that away early, and I did, so I'm happy about that."

Zverev was also delighted to triumph in Paris, and demonstrate the strides he has made since suffering a horrifying ankle injury during his 2022 French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

"It was not 100% guaranteed that I would be back at this level," he added. "So, to win this title here in Paris means the world to me, and I'm sure it means everything to those in my box, because they have done so much for me."

Data Debrief: Zverev surpasses Medvedev and matches Sinner

Runner-up to Daniil Medvedev in 2020, Zverev went one better at the Accor Arena four years later, and will be seeded second at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

The second German to win this event after Boris Becker, he surpassed Medvedev (six) with his seventh ATP Masters crown the outright most of any player born since the format's inception in 1990.

Zverev also matched world number one Jannik Sinner for the joint-most match wins in ATP Masters events this season with 28.

