Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2025 PKL 12 Match 1: Pawan And Arjun Led Thaliaivas To 38-35 Win

Arjun Deshwal shines early with the season’s first Super 10, setting the tone for the Thalaivas.
Pawan Sehrawat seals it late, delivering a clutch Super Raid in the dying seconds.
Bharat Hooda leads Titans' fight, scoring a Super 10 and completing 600 PKL raids.
The PKL Season 12 kicked off with a thrilling Southern derby match on August 29, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Visakhapatnam, where the Tamil Thalaivas outclassed the Telugu Titans with a convincing 38-35 victory.
The match, carried in high anticipation thanks to its fierce rivalry and the return of PKL action to Visakhapatnam, showcased both teams’ determination to start the season strongly. The match lived up to its billing,delivering non-stop drama, momentum shifts, and a nail-biting finish.
Thalaivas Edge Titans in a Thrilling Season Opener
Arjun Deshwal was the standout for the Thalaivas, picking up a Super 10, while Pawan Sehrawat, after a quiet first half, rose to the occasion when it mattered most with a match-winning Super Raid in the dying seconds. On the other side, Bharat Hooda was outstanding for the Titans, finishing with a Super 10 of his own and leading a spirited charge that almost clinched the victory for the home side.
The game began with Arjun Deshwal wasting no time, scoring on his very first raid and setting the tone for Tamil. Bharat Hooda answered back with two points on a Do-or-Die raid to level the scores at 5-5, marking his 600th career raid in the PKL. The first half remained tight, with both teams trading blows. Deshwal racked up seven raid points before the break, helping the Thalaivas go into halftime with a narrow 14-13 lead.
Super Raids, All Outs, and a Last-Minute Stunner
The second half brought even more fireworks. Telugu Titans came out strong, with Bharat Hooda delivering a decisive Do-or-Die raid and sparking the first All Out of the season, flipping the game in their favor with a 19-14 lead. The Titans seemed in control, but Deshwal continued to keep the Thalaivas in the hunt, completing his Super 10.
Pawan Sehrawat finally came alive in the second half, combining with Deshwal to pull Tamil level at 28-28 with under five minutes to go. The turning point came when Nitesh Kumar tackled Ashish Narwal to trigger an All Out against the Titans, giving the Thalaivas a narrow lead at 31-29. Bharat Hooda wasn’t done; he completed his own Super 10, closing the gap to just one point. But in the final moments, Pawan Sehrawat delivered the killer blow: a clutch Super Raid that sealed the match 38-35 in favor of the Tamil Thalaivas.