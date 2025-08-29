Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2025 PKL 12 Match 1: Pawan And Arjun Led Thaliaivas To 38-35 Win

Pawan Sehrawat finally came alive in the second half, combining with Deshwal to pull Tamil level at 28-28 with under five minutes to go. The turning point came when Nitesh Kumar tackled Ashish Narwal to trigger an All Out against the Titans, giving the Thalaivas a narrow lead at 31-29. Bharat Hooda wasn’t done; he completed his own Super 10, closing the gap to just one point. But in the final moments, Pawan Sehrawat delivered the killer blow: a clutch Super Raid that sealed the match 38-35 in favor of the Tamil Thalaivas.