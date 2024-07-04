Team India Returns Home: PM Modi Has 'Excellent Meeting With Champions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photograph with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team during an interaction, in New Delhi.T20 World Cup 2024 Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, in New Delhi.
BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah handing the NAMO Indian Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cricketer Virat Kohli during a meeting after winning T20 World Cup 2024, in New Delhi.
Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah with his wife and son meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with his wife Rivaba Jadeja meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketer Rishabh Pant during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketer Hardik Pandya during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketer Kuldeep yadav during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.