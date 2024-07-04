Sports

Team India Returns Home: PM Modi Has 'Excellent Meeting With Champions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had an "excellent meeting" with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team who he called champions. Indian team, which arrived in New Delhi this morning after a delay of over three days due to hurricane in Barbados, interacted with Modi at the PM's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The team now heads to Mumbai where they will participate in a victory rally to celebrate the win.