Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Ravi Teja's Record 6/13 Helps Hyderabad Thrash Chhattisgarh, Riyan Parag Hits Back-to-back Fifty

All-rounder Ravi Teja secured the best bowling figures in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with his 6/13 to dismantle Chhattisgarh and power Hyderabad to a six-wicket win in Jaipur on Thursday. (SMAT Streaming | WC Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Electing to field, Hyderabad got off to a terrific start with the pacer ripping apart the Chhattisgarh top-order as they folded for 97 in 19.1 overs.

Hyderabad cruised to the target in 16 overs.

Teja dismissed Shashank Chandrakar and skipper Amandeep Khare for golden ducks and then took Harpreet Singh (1) for his third wicket in the first over.

In his third over, he trapped Sanjeev Desai leg before. Teja then returned to bowl the penultimate over and took two off consecutive deliveries en route to 4-0-13-6.



Riyan Parag slams second fifty in a row

Assam beat Services by eight wickets riding on Riyan Parag's all-round show.

Riyan first returned with figures of 4-0-9-3 as he along with Sourav Dey (3.4-0-20-4) restricted Services to a below-par 124 in 19.4 overs after Assam opted to bowl.

In reply, Assam had a jittery start and lost two wickets inside the third over before Riyan took charge of the proceedings with a 37-ball 76 not out (8x4, 5x6). He along with Rishav Das (41 not out; 31b) took them over the line in just 12.4 overs in an unbroken 109-run third wicket stand.



Porel, Gharami make hay in Bengal's big win

Wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel (73 not out; 52b) and skipper Sudip Gharami (68; 37b) toyed the Puducherry attack with attacking fifties as Bengal cruised to a 62-run win in their group D match at Mullanpur.

Put in, Bengal lost their star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran (27; 15b) inside the powerplay. But thereafter, the duo of Porel and Gharami took charge of the proceedings racing to their respective half-centuries to power Bengal to 225/3.

Shahbaz Ahmed gave the final flourish with a cameo of 38 not out off 10 balls (4x4, 3x6). In reply, Puducherry folded for 163 in 19.5 overs. Akash Deep (3/20), Ishan Porel (3/25) and Impact substitute Ravi Kumar (2/25) were the main wicket-takers for Bengal.