Swimming At Paris Olympics: Leon Marchand Wins Fourth Gold - In Pics

The 22-year-old Leon Marchand of France won his fourth gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday (August 2), finishing with an Olympic record in the 200m individual medley final. Duncan Scott of Great Britain and Shun Wang of China took silver and bronze, respectively. Marchand became only the fourth swimmer in Olympic history to win four individual golds at a single games. The others? Michael Phelps, who did it in both 2004 and 2008; Mark Spitz in 1972; and East German Kristin Otto in 1988.