Swimming At Paris Olympics: Leon Marchand Wins Fourth Gold - In Pics

The 22-year-old Leon Marchand of France won his fourth gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday (August 2), finishing with an Olympic record in the 200m individual medley final. Duncan Scott of Great Britain and Shun Wang of China took silver and bronze, respectively. Marchand became only the fourth swimmer in Olympic history to win four individual golds at a single games. The others? Michael Phelps, who did it in both 2004 and 2008; Mark Spitz in 1972; and East German Kristin Otto in 1988.

Leon Marchand after receiving his gold medal in men's 200-meter individual medley final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Leon Marchand of France, reacts as he stands on the podium after receiving his gold medal for the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

2/10
Duncan Scott after receiving his silver medal in mens 200-meter individual medley final
Duncan Scott after receiving his silver medal in men's 200-meter individual medley final | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Duncan Scott of Great Britain, poses with his silver medal for the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

3/10
Shun Wang after receiving his bronze medal in mens 200-meter individual medley final
Shun Wang after receiving his bronze medal in men's 200-meter individual medley final | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Shun Wang of China, poses with his bronze medal for the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

4/10
Gold medalist Leon Marchand, centre stands with silver medalist Duncan Scott and bronze medalist Shun Wang
Gold medalist Leon Marchand, centre stands with silver medalist Duncan Scott and bronze medalist Shun Wang | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Gold medalist Leon Marchand, centre, of France, stands with silver medalist Duncan Scott, left, of Great Britain, and bronze medalist Shun Wang of China, following the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

5/10
200-meter individual medley gold medal winner Leon Marchand
200-meter individual medley gold medal winner Leon Marchand | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Leon Marchand of France, reacts as he stands on the podium to look at his supporters after receiving his gold medal for the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

6/10
Leon Marchand reacts after winning 200-meter final
Leon Marchand reacts after winning 200-meter final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Leon Marchand of France, reacts after winning the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

7/10
Leon Marchand competes in the mens 200-meter final
Leon Marchand competes in the men's 200-meter final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Leon Marchand of France, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

8/10
Alberto Razzetti starts in the mens 200-meter final
Alberto Razzetti starts in the men's 200-meter final | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Alberto Razzetti of Italy, starts in the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

9/10
Leon Marchand prepares for his mens 200-meter final
Leon Marchand prepares for his men's 200-meter final | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Leon Marchand of France, prepares for his men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

10/10
Spectators celebrate from a fan zone as Leon Marchand participates in mens 200-meter final
Spectators celebrate from a fan zone as Leon Marchand participates in men's 200-meter final | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Spectators celebrate as they watch from a fan zone set up at the Club France, as Leon Marchand, of France, participates in men's 200-meter individual medley final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

