Sports

Surfing Legend Kai Lenny Visits Alinghi Racing Team On Barcelona Seafront - In Pics

Hawaiian surfing legend Kai Lenny visited the Alinghi Red Bull Racing base to experience the thrill of hydrofoil yachting. As the first guest to sail on both the AC40 and AC75, Lenny was introduced to the cutting-edge technology and immense power of these boats, reaching speeds of over 100km/h. The visit was a unique opportunity for knowledge sharing and inspiration, bridging the worlds of sailing and surfing as the Swiss team prepares for the upcoming race season.