Surfing Legend Kai Lenny Visits Alinghi Racing Team On Barcelona Seafront - In Pics

Kai Lenny of the United States seen after sailing on the AC75 BoatOne of Alinghi Red Bull Racing in Barcelona, Spain, on June 6, 2024.
Kai Lenny of the United States and Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne of Switzerland perform in Barcelona, Spain on June 6, 2024
Kai Lenny of the United States and Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne of Switzerland perform in Barcelona, Spain on June 6, 2024
Kai Lenny of the United States seen during the safety briefing at the Alinghi Red Bull Racing base in Barcelona, Spain on June 6, 2024.
Kai Lenny of the United States seen in the simulator during his visit at Alinghi Red Bull Racing base in Barcelona, Spain, on June 6, 2024.
Kai Lenny of the United States seen prior sailing on the AC75 BoatOne of Alinghi Red Bull Racing in Barcelona, Spain, on June 6, 2024.
Kai Lenny of the United States seen during his visit at the Alinghi Red Bull Racing base in Barcelona, Spain on June 6, 2024.
Kai Lenny of the United States seen after sailing on the AC75 BoatOne of Alinghi Red Bull Racing in Barcelona, Spain, on June 6, 2024.