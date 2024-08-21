Sports

Surfing Legend Kai Lenny Visits Alinghi Racing Team On Barcelona Seafront - In Pics

Hawaiian surfing legend Kai Lenny visited the Alinghi Red Bull Racing base to experience the thrill of hydrofoil yachting. As the first guest to sail on both the AC40 and AC75, Lenny was introduced to the cutting-edge technology and immense power of these boats, reaching speeds of over 100km/h. The visit was a unique opportunity for knowledge sharing and inspiration, bridging the worlds of sailing and surfing as the Swiss team prepares for the upcoming race season.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: American surfer Kai Lenny | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Kai Lenny of the United States seen after sailing on the AC75 BoatOne of Alinghi Red Bull Racing in Barcelona, Spain, on June 6, 2024.

2/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny, Alinghi Red Bull Racing
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny, Alinghi Red Bull Racing | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Kai Lenny of the United States and Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne of Switzerland perform in Barcelona, Spain on June 6, 2024

3/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny & Alinghi Red Bull Racing perform in Barcelona
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny & Alinghi Red Bull Racing perform in Barcelona | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Kai Lenny of the United States and Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne of Switzerland perform in Barcelona, Spain on June 6, 2024

4/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny of the United States seen during the safety briefing
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny of the United States seen during the safety briefing | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Kai Lenny of the United States seen during the safety briefing at the Alinghi Red Bull Racing base in Barcelona, Spain on June 6, 2024.

5/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny of the United States seen in the simulator
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny of the United States seen in the simulator | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Kai Lenny of the United States seen in the simulator during his visit at Alinghi Red Bull Racing base in Barcelona, Spain, on June 6, 2024.

6/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny of the United States seen prior sailing
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny of the United States seen prior sailing | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Kai Lenny of the United States seen prior sailing on the AC75 BoatOne of Alinghi Red Bull Racing in Barcelona, Spain, on June 6, 2024.

7/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Surfing Legend Kai Lenny
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Surfing Legend Kai Lenny | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Kai Lenny of the United States seen during his visit at the Alinghi Red Bull Racing base in Barcelona, Spain on June 6, 2024.

8/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny of the United States seen after sailing on the AC75 BoatOne
Alinghi Red Bull Racing base: Kai Lenny of the United States seen after sailing on the AC75 BoatOne | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Kai Lenny of the United States seen after sailing on the AC75 BoatOne of Alinghi Red Bull Racing in Barcelona, Spain, on June 6, 2024.

