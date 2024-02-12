Usher and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Usher, left, and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Usher, bottom center, performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Usher, center, and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Usher, left, and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.