Super Bowl 2024: Usher, Alicia Keys And Others 'Caught Up' To Enthrall During Las Vegas Half-Time Show - In Pics

Renowned pop artist Usher emerged at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl halftime show seated on a throne, joined by a marching band and a trove of Vegas performers — but stayed its center. The artist performed at halftime with some of his timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography, and a devoted audience. e started with “Caught Up,” moving into “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love in the Club.” The eight-time Grammy award winner is also no stranger to the Super Bowl stage — he made a guest appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011. The act later moved on to former Grammy award winner, Alicia Keys who joined in front of bright red piano for her song “If I Ain’t Got You,” which morphed into “My Boo,” Usher losing a glove in an apparent tribute to Michael Jackson — notable for a performance during Black History Month.