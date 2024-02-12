Sports

Super Bowl 2024: Usher, Alicia Keys And Others 'Caught Up' To Enthrall During Las Vegas Half-Time Show - In Pics

Renowned pop artist Usher emerged at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl halftime show seated on a throne, joined by a marching band and a trove of Vegas performers — but stayed its center. The artist performed at halftime with some of his timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography, and a devoted audience. e started with “Caught Up,” moving into “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love in the Club.” The eight-time Grammy award winner is also no stranger to the Super Bowl stage — he made a guest appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011. The act later moved on to former Grammy award winner, Alicia Keys who joined in front of bright red piano for her song “If I Ain’t Got You,” which morphed into “My Boo,” Usher losing a glove in an apparent tribute to Michael Jackson — notable for a performance during Black History Month.

February 12, 2024

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Usher and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Usher, left, and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Usher, bottom center, performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Usher, center, and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Usher, left, and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Football: Usher and Alicia Keys | Photo: AP/

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

