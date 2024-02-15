Sports

Super Bowl 2024 Parade Shooting: Kansas City Chiefs' Victory Celebration Marred By Violence, One Killed - In Pics

Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration turned into a horror show as shootings in downtown streets claimed one life and left at least 21 others wounded. Police said three people had been taken into custody after the incident. The incident happened around 2 PM local time (February 14), moments after Chiefs players including superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had addressed the cheering supporters. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game.

February 15, 2024

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game.

1/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Fans watch as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

2/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, right, speaks to the crowd as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, look on during their victory rally in Kansas City, Missouri.

3/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

A person is taken to an ambulance following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.

4/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann

Law enforcement personnel investigate following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.

5/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann

Law enforcement personnel arrive to investigate following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.

6/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Law enforcement officers look around the scene after an incident following the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri.

7/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

A law enforcement officer looks around the scene following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.

8/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann

Law enforcement personnel investigate following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.

9/9
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann

Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri. Multiple people were injured, a fire official said.

