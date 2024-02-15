Super Bowl 2024 Parade Shooting: Kansas City Chiefs' Victory Celebration Marred By Violence, One Killed - In Pics

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game.
Fans watch as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, right, speaks to the crowd as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, look on during their victory rally in Kansas City, Missouri.
A person is taken to an ambulance following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.
Law enforcement personnel investigate following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.
Law enforcement personnel arrive to investigate following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.
Law enforcement officers look around the scene after an incident following the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri.
A law enforcement officer looks around the scene following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.
Law enforcement personnel investigate following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri. Multiple people were injured, a fire official said.