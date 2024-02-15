Sports

Super Bowl 2024 Parade Shooting: Kansas City Chiefs' Victory Celebration Marred By Violence, One Killed - In Pics

Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration turned into a horror show as shootings in downtown streets claimed one life and left at least 21 others wounded. Police said three people had been taken into custody after the incident. The incident happened around 2 PM local time (February 14), moments after Chiefs players including superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had addressed the cheering supporters. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game.