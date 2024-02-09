Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

Standouts in the league stage and, now, standouts in the knockouts: Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants have been a cut above the rest in this year's SA20. Consequently, the pair will contest the SA20 2023-24 final on February 10, 2024, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, with the victor taking home the honours. (More Cricket News)
Launched in 2022-23, SA20 is in its second season, with the franchises an extension of some of the teams which have competed in the Indian Premier League for years. Under the leadership of batter Aiden Markram, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the inaugural edition, beating Pretoria Capitals in the final, just over a year ago.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape, this time around, retained their prowess: the SUN Group-backed franchise topped the charts in the league stage with seven wins in ten, finishing a point ahead of their next opponents, Durban's Super Giants.
A poor debut season saw the Durban outfit finish fifth out of sixth and outside the limits of the playoffs. In the current iteration of the SA20, DSG improved their position by three, landing behind Sunrisers in the league stage, but were beaten by them in the first qualifier. Nonetheless, Durban's Super Giants recovered quickly and beat Joburg Super Kings to seal their spot in the final.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Aiden Markram, Ottniel Bartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer.
Durban's Super Giants
Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley, Jon-Jon Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul, Kyle Abbott (withdrawn, replaced by Tony de Zorzi), Heinrich Klaassen, Wiaan Mulder, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breeztke, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Richard Gleeson, Marcus Stoinis (until February 4, replaced by Ashton Agar)
When will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final match be played?
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants Final match will be played on February 10, Saturday, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.
What time is the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final match?
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 Final match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.
Which channel will broadcast the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final match?
The SA20 2023-24 Final match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network in India.
Where to live stream the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final match?
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants match can be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.