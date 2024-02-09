Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

Standouts in the league stage and, now, standouts in the knockouts: Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants have been a cut above the rest in this year's SA20. Consequently, the pair will contest the SA20 2023-24 final on February 10, 2024, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, with the victor taking home the honours. (More Cricket News)

Launched in 2022-23, SA20 is in its second season, with the franchises an extension of some of the teams which have competed in the Indian Premier League for years. Under the leadership of batter Aiden Markram, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the inaugural edition, beating Pretoria Capitals in the final, just over a year ago.