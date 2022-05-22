Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Sunil Gavaskar Slammed For Unsavoury Remark On Shimron Hetmyer And His Wife During IPL Commentary

"Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?" asked Sunil Gavaskar during Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL match.

Sunil Gavaskar Slammed For Unsavoury Remark On Shimron Hetmyer And His Wife During IPL Commentary
Sunil Gavaskar played 124 Tests and 108 ODIs for India, scoring 10122 and 3092 runs respectively. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 2:08 pm

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar found himself in hot water after making an unwarranted remark about Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer and his wife.

Gavaskar, 72, said: "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?" during Rajasthan Royals' match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday.

It didn't go down well with cricket fans, who slammed the former India captain for his unsavoury remark. Some fans even demanded the Indian cricket board (BCCI) remove the former national team captain from IPL's commentary panel. Here are some reactions:

Related stories

Thomas Cup 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Compares Victory With India's 1983 Cricket World Cup Triumph At Lord's

IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen Hail KL Rahul For Playing Proper Cricket Shots In T20

Indian Cricket’s Captaincy Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Blames Virat Kohli’s 'Choice Of Words'

Shimron Hetmyer, who returned to the playing XI after spending time with his wife for the birth of their child, came out to bat after the loss of five wickets with Rajasthan Royals chasing 151 runs against CSK at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Hetmyer was blessed with a baby boy on May 10.

Notably, Sunil Gavaskar also targeted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the IPL 2022. He had said that, "jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone... wo video dekhi thi humne... (he practiced with Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown, and I have seen that video)".

It had also created a controversy.

In March this year, Sunil Gavaskar was trolled on social media for making controversial remarks on Shane Warne, two days after the Australian spin legend’s death.

Sunil Gavaskar played 124 Tests and 108 ODIs for India, scoring 10122 and 3092 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs, courtesy Mumbai Indians' win against Delhi Capitals. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi need to beat Rohit Sharma & Co. to leapfrog RCB to fourth place, but they ended up losing by five wickets in a nervy defence.

Faf du Plessis' Bangalore will play Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winners will take on either Gujarat Titans or Rajasthan Royals for a place in the final.

Tags

Sports Cricket Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Controversy Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read