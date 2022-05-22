Sunil Gavaskar Slammed For Unsavoury Remark On Shimron Hetmyer And His Wife During IPL Commentary

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar found himself in hot water after making an unwarranted remark about Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer and his wife.

Gavaskar, 72, said: "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?" during Rajasthan Royals' match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday.

It didn't go down well with cricket fans, who slammed the former India captain for his unsavoury remark. Some fans even demanded the Indian cricket board (BCCI) remove the former national team captain from IPL's commentary panel. Here are some reactions:

What was that comment from Sunil Gavaskar??

Such a shameless guy he is🫥



( Shimron's wife delivered Can he deliver for royals) - Sunil Gavaskar



He should be banned from commentary.#RRvsCSK #sunilgavaskar #CricketLive #hetmyer — Mayank Sharma (@_mayank_pandat) May 20, 2022

The cringe from Gavaskar on commentary - "Hetmyer's wife delivered, the question is will he deliver now". Wow! #CSKvsRR #IPL2022 — Puneet (@RidikulusMuggle) May 20, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar: "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will he deliver now?"



I don't even know how to react 👀 #IPL2022 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 20, 2022

'So' called legend Sunil gavaskar some words during commentary today-: "Now Hetmyer's wife has delievered, now he has to deliver today". Are you kidding me?? These are the words of a commentator who is commentating in world's best league. That's Pathetic. — Vaibhav Mishra (@heyy_vaibhav) May 20, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar needs this type of treatment again. pic.twitter.com/nRcNiLmEDm — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) May 20, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar regularly reminds us not to choose our life heroes on the basis of professional exploits.



Someone can be a world beater skillfully but to have a right moral compass is a totally different thing — Dr Sagar Garg (@DrGumsNProbes) May 21, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar: Hetmyer's wife Delivered. Will he deliever for Royals Now?



Batted 60 overs and delivered only 36 runs from master class ( A blind man can score 36 runs from 60 ball )



Bcci should ban this guy from commentary panel — manojsha (@shah9999) May 22, 2022

Shimron Hetmyer, who returned to the playing XI after spending time with his wife for the birth of their child, came out to bat after the loss of five wickets with Rajasthan Royals chasing 151 runs against CSK at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Hetmyer was blessed with a baby boy on May 10.

Notably, Sunil Gavaskar also targeted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the IPL 2022. He had said that, "jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone... wo video dekhi thi humne... (he practiced with Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown, and I have seen that video)".

It had also created a controversy.

In March this year, Sunil Gavaskar was trolled on social media for making controversial remarks on Shane Warne, two days after the Australian spin legend’s death.

Sunil Gavaskar played 124 Tests and 108 ODIs for India, scoring 10122 and 3092 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs, courtesy Mumbai Indians' win against Delhi Capitals. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi need to beat Rohit Sharma & Co. to leapfrog RCB to fourth place, but they ended up losing by five wickets in a nervy defence.

Faf du Plessis' Bangalore will play Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winners will take on either Gujarat Titans or Rajasthan Royals for a place in the final.