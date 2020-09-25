Sunil Gavaskar's comments on Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma during KXIP vs RCB IPL match draws flak. But what did the former India captain really said? Listen

IPL 2020, Sunil Gavaskar Controversy: Here's What Indian Legend Said About Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma - VIDEO

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar found himself in the midst of a controversy after making a comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Thursday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

RCB captain Kohli had a forgettable night in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After winning the toss, he invited KXIP to bat first and was guilty of dropping KXIP captain KL Rahul, who went into score an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls.

Chasing a mammoth target of 207, RCB lost Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe inside the first two overs. Then, Kohli joined Aaron Finch in the centre.

READ: No Mercy For Virat Kohli

As Kohli prepared to face a fourth delivery before eventually dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell the next ball, Gavaskar said that the India captain had practiced only against Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown.

Some fans found the remark offensive and urged the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

Here's the moment:

Here is the video. He did not say anything double meaning at the first place. pic.twitter.com/TqyI2PJVtd — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@__memenist) September 25, 2020

But there are others who defended Gavaskar's comment.

And here is the viral video which surfaced during the coronavirus lockdown:

Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actress has been blamed whenever the now 31-year-old Kohli under-performed on the cricket field.

Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.

The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few record on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine